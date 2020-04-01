J.K Rowling Launches HARRY POTTER AT HOME

J.K Rowling has launched launched an online Harry Potter hub for kids, families and fans during the virus lockdown, harrypotterathome.com.

Take a look at her tweet below!

Parents, teachers and carers working to keep children amused and interested while we're on lockdown might need a bit of magic, so I'm delighted to launch https://t.co/cPg0dZpexB pic.twitter.com/i0ZjTplVoU - J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 1, 2020

The site shares:

We know that everyone is trying to keep safe at home at the moment and so, with J.K. Rowling and our friends at Audible, Bloomsbury, OverDrive, Pottermore Publishing and Scholastic, we are delighted to introduce Harry Potter At Home to help children, parents, carers and teachers add a touch of Harry Potter magic to our new daily lives.



Here's everything you need to know about Harry Potter At Home: some new ways to bring the magic closer to you, all specially created by different members of our wide Wizarding World family.

For over twenty years now, Hogwarts has been an escape for all - for readers and fans, young and old. During the strange times we now find ourselves in, we want to welcome you back to Hogwarts, where you will find a friendly retreat for you, your family and those you are caring for.

