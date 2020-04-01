VIDEO: Watch Jarrod Spector and Kelli Barrett on R&H GOES LIVE! With Laura Osnes

The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization announced the launch of their new YouTube live stream series, R&H Goes Live!, a spinoff of their existing R&H Goes Pop! video series. The ongoing series will feature some of Broadway's best performing stripped-down, contemporary versions of iconic Rodgers & Hammerstein tunes, originally released as part of R&H Goes Pop!

Like R&H Goes Pop, this series will be hosted by Laura Osnes (Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella; South Pacific) and each performance will be followed by a live Q&A with the performer. Additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks!

Jarrod Spector and Kelli Barrett joined Laura Osnes for R&H Goes Live! today with a beautiful acoustic rendition of "The Sound of Music" / "Edelweiss" followed by a live Q&A.

Watch the video below!





