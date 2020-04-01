Nick Cordero is in the ICU, May be Positive for COVID-19

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Impact

Nick Cordero is currently in the ICU, with what was thought to be pneumonia, but may be COVID-19.

His wife, Amanda Kloots took to Instagram to share information about her husband's condition:

Nick played 'Earl' in the Broadway smash hit Waitress and starred in A Bronx Tale. Nick played 'Cheech' in Woody Allen & Susan Stroman's Bullets Over Broadway, for which he earned 2014 Tony & Drama Desk nominations, and Outer Critics Circle and Theater World Awards. Nick also appeared on Broadway as 'Dennis' in Rock Of Ages, as well as the 1st National Tour. Other NY theater includes Nice Girl (LAByrinth), Brooklynite (Vineyard), The Toxic Avenger (New World Stages). Film/TV credits include "Queer As Folk" (Showtime), "Lilyhammer" (Netflix), "Law & Order: SVU" (NBC/Universal), A Stand Up Guy (2B Films), Going In Style (Warner Bros.).

