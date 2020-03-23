VIDEO: Patti LuPone Gives a Tour of Her Basement
Patti LuPone took to Twitter, after appearing in the livestreamed Rosie O'Donnell Show, to give fans a tour of her basement!
The iconic Broadway star showed off her jukebox, piano, pinball machine, and many more goodies.
Watch the video below!
I heard somebody wanted to see more of my basement. ? pic.twitter.com/fBea7emR6h- Patti LuPone (@PattiLuPone) March 23, 2020
LuPone is currently in Company on Broadway, after starring in the West End production last year. Her most recent Broadway credit previously was War Paint in 2017.
Since establishing herself with a Tony Award-winning performance as Andrew Lloyd Webber's Evita, she has impressed audiences and critics alike in Les Miserables, Sunset Boulevard, Sweeney Todd, and Gypsy (for which she won another Tony Award).
Her other New York stage credits include War Paint, Shows for Days; Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle noms.); Noises Off; Master Class; Anything Goes (Tony nom., Drama Desk Awards; The Robber Bridegroom (Tony nom.); David Mamet's The Anarchist, The Old Neighborhood, The Woods, Edmond, The Water Engine; The Seven Deadly Sins (NY City Ballet); Company, Candide and Sweeney Todd (NY Philharmonic); Pal Joey, Can-Can (City Center Encores!); Passion (Lincoln Center's American Songbook series).
