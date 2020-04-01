Wake Up With BWW 4/1: Lin-Manuel Miranda Performs a HAMILTON Living Room Concert, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Yesterday brought us some epic videos, including one of Ben Platt and the tour cast of Dear Evan Hansen performing You Will Be Found!

Also, Lin-Manuel Miranda was the guest on our Living Room Concerts series!

Watch these and more of the latest videos below!

Plus, find out what you can stream online today!

1) VIDEO: Ben Platt and the Cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN Perform 'You Will Be Found' on James Corden's HOMEFEST

Last night, CBS presented HOMEFEST: James Corden's LATE LATE SHOW SPECIAL, hosted by James Corden. One of the performers was Ben Platt, who joined the touring cast of Dear Evan Hansen to sing You Will Be Found.. (more...)

2) Living Room Concert: Lin-Manuel Miranda Sings HAMILTON

Today we've got Lin-Manuel Miranda singing from HAMILTON!.

(more...)

3) VIDEO: A Family Sings Lockdown Version of 'One Day More' From LES MISERABLES

by Stage Tube

While the world remains indoors due to the global health crisis, one family is finding a musical way to get through social distancing.. (more...)

4) Update: Adam Schlesinger is in a Medically Induced Coma After Contracting virus

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier today, reports have been circulating that Emmy and Grammy winner and Oscar nominee Adam Schlesinger is in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator after contracting the virus. Now according to Billboard, he is no longer in a coma and his condition is 'improving.' . (more...)

5) Living Room Concerts: SIX Star Lauren Drew Sings 'World Burn' From MEAN GIRLS

by BroadwayWorld UK TV

We're partnering with amazing performers and creatives to keep you entertained during the shutdown! In the first of our UK Living Room Concerts series, the fabulous Lauren Drew brings you an exclusive performance - from her living room.... (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here.

- Feinstein's/54 Below continues its #54BelowAtHome series with Melissa Errico: Funny, I'm a Woman with Children. Watch on YouTube!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with John Adams's Nixon in China, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene's new online programming continues today at 7pm with Adam B. Shapiro live from Shapiro Hall: "From Fool to Fiddler". Watch on the company's Facebook here!

-Leave a Light On continue with Daniel Boys, Sophie Isaacs, and Aimie Atkinson. Find out more here!

-Susie Carroll hosts a Broadway Dance Party on Broadway Babysitters .

BWW Exclusive: Conversations and Music with Michael Feinstein- The Gershwin Gallery!

BroadwayWorld has partnered with musical legend Michael Feinstein for an up-close and personal daily series- Conversations and Music. Over the next few weeks, check back to watch as Michael showcases his collection of memorabilia and archives along with stories and songs from Tin Pan Alley, Broadway, the Great American Songbook and much more. Some episodes will even include music from his piano in his studio!

Today, watch as he gives us a very special look at the treasures from his very special Gershwin Gallery!

What we're geeking out over: Watch An Epic Mashup of Broadway's Best Musicals From the Past Decade

Howard Ho, the creator of the How Hamilton Works series on YouTube, has created an epic mashup of songs and scenes from musicals from the past decade.

Ho shares that, in order to be included, the musical had to have either opened on Broadway between 2010-2019 or won the Tony for Best Musical between 2010-2019. He also opted to not include revivals.

What we're watching: Ben Platt Shares Short Film THEATER CAMP

Ben Platt has shared a short film that he wrote and produced with Noah Galvin, Molly Gordon & Nick Lieberman!

Platt revealed the synopsis of the film in a tweet: "In 2018, #BoxStepPerformingArts gave us unprecedented access into their summer theatre intensive. Here is a film about that time."

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





