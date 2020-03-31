VIDEO: Watch An Epic Mashup of Broadway's Best Musicals From the Past Decade

Howard Ho, the creator of the How Hamilton Works series on YouTube, has created an epic mashup of songs and scenes from musicals from the past decade.

"The 2010s produced some amazing Broadway musicals, and I just had to pay tribute to a decade that has given me, among other things, a fantastic Youtube audience to share my passion with," Ho writes in his YouTube caption.

Ho shares that, in order to be included, the musical had to have either opened on Broadway between 2010-2019 or won the Tony for Best Musical between 2010-2019. He also opted to not include revivals.

Check out the video below!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You