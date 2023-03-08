Wake Up With BWW 3/8: SHUCKED Begins Previews, Olivia Holt in CHICAGO, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

We'd first like to wish a happy first preview to Shucked, which begins Broadway performances tonight!

Top stories of the day include Olivia Holt making her Broadway debut in Chicago. The actress and singer will take on the role of "Roxie Hart" beginning Monday, April 10 at the Ambassador Theatre. She will play an 8-week limited engagement through Sunday, June 4.

Full casting has been announced for the London production of Mrs. Doubtfire. The production will also preview on television for the first time in the U.K. on 17 March 2023 with an exclusive performance on BBC's Comic Relief.

Plus, watch the latest trailer for Schmigadoon! on Apple TV+. In the trailer, Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) find themselves in Schmicago, the reimagined world of '60s and '70s musicals.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Today's Top Stories

Richard Linklater Responds to MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Release Date Concerns

by Michael Major

Director Richard Linklater has responded to fans who are concerned about not living to see his Merrily We Roll Along film adaptation. He also discussed how the film's process compares to his recent film Boyhood, which similarly filmed once a year from 2002 to 2013. Merrily We Roll Along will star Ben Platt, Beanie Feldstein, and Paul Mescal.. (more...)

VIDEO: SCHMIGADOON! Takes on SWEENEY TODD, HAIR & More in Season Two Trailer

by Michael Major

Apple TV+ released the trailer for the second season of 'Schmigadoon!, in which Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) find themselves in Schmicago, the reimagined world of '60s and '70s musicals. The new video trailer features Chenoweth and Cumming as Sweeney Todd-inspired characters, Tveit doing a Hair parody, and much more!. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch Highlights from the Non-Replica Production of WICKED in Brazil

by Stage Tube

BroadwayWorld has a first look at the non-replica production of Wicked, now on stage in Brazil. Check out the cast performing 'Popular' below!. (more...)

50th Anniversary of SONDHEIM: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE Will Be Celebrated in Commemorative Video

by Stephi Wild

Broadway veteran Kurt Peterson will appear in On the Steps of the Shubert, a video commemorating the 50th Anniversary of "Sondheim: A Musical Tribute", the first celebration of Stephen Sondheim's work, originally presented at the Shubert Theatre, Sunday, March 11, 1973. . (more...)

Full Cast Announced For London Production of MRS. DOUBTFIRE

by Stephi Wild

New comedy musical Mrs. Doubtfire, based on the iconic movie, will preview on television for the first time in the U.K. on 17 March 2023 with an exclusive performance on BBC's Comic Relief.. (more...)

VIDEO: Maude Apatow Brings Audrey II From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS to FALLON

by Michael Major

Maude Apatow appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night to discuss starring as Audrey in the Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors, bringing along her co-star, Audrey II, for a performance of 'Feed Me.' Watch the video of the interview and performance now!. (more...)

Olivia Holt Will Make Her Broadway Debut in CHICAGO Next Month

by Stephi Wild

The Broadway musical Chicago will welcome actress and singer Olivia Holt making her Broadway debut in the role of "Roxie Hart" beginning Monday, April 10 at the Ambassador Theatre. She will play an 8-week limited engagement through Sunday, June 4.. (more...)

BBC to Close the BBC Singers as Part of New Strategy for Classical Music

by Aliya Al-Hassan

The BBC has announced it is to close the BBC Singers in order to invest more widely in the future of choral singing across the UK, working with a wide range of choral groups alongside launching a major choral development programme for new talent.. (more...)

- Shucked officially begins previews on Broadway tonight! Meet the cast here!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!