VIDEO: Maude Apatow Brings Audrey II From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS to FALLON

Maude Apatow appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night to discuss starring as Audrey in the Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors, bringing along her co-star, Audrey II, for a performance of "Feed Me."

During the interview, Apatow discussed doing eight shows a week, spotting famous faces in the audience, and her musical theatre background. The Euphoria star also discussed her intermission ritual.

"Before act two, at intermission, I have to touch the plant's lips with both hands. I don't know how that started but now I really can't stop doing it. I thought I was being slick about it and I don't think I am. I think everyone's like, 'Why are you rubbing on the plant," she laughed.

Apatow recently extended her run in the show through April 30, alongside Tony Award winner Matt Doyle (Company) as Seymour.

Apatow & Doyle currently star alongside Tony Award Nominee Bryce Pinkham (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Ohio State Murders) as Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S., Tony Award Winner Brad Oscar (Something Rotten!, The Producers, Jekyll & Hyde) as Mushnik, Aaron Arnell Harrington (RENT 25th Anniversary Tour) as The Voice of Audrey II, Tiffany Renee Thompson as Crystal, Khadija Sankoh as Chiffon, D'kaylah Unique Whitley as Ronnette, Camryn Hampton, Weston Chandler Long, Jeff Sears, Evan Alexander Smith, Chelsea Turbin, and Teddy Yudain.

Watch the new interview here:



