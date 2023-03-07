Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Maude Apatow Brings Audrey II From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS to FALLON

Apatow plays Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors through April 30.

Mar. 07, 2023  

Maude Apatow appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night to discuss starring as Audrey in the Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors, bringing along her co-star, Audrey II, for a performance of "Feed Me."

During the interview, Apatow discussed doing eight shows a week, spotting famous faces in the audience, and her musical theatre background. The Euphoria star also discussed her intermission ritual.

"Before act two, at intermission, I have to touch the plant's lips with both hands. I don't know how that started but now I really can't stop doing it. I thought I was being slick about it and I don't think I am. I think everyone's like, 'Why are you rubbing on the plant," she laughed.

Apatow recently extended her run in the show through April 30, alongside Tony Award winner Matt Doyle (Company) as Seymour.

Apatow & Doyle currently star alongside Tony Award Nominee Bryce Pinkham (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Ohio State Murders) as Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S., Tony Award Winner Brad Oscar (Something Rotten!, The Producers, Jekyll & Hyde) as Mushnik, Aaron Arnell Harrington (RENT 25th Anniversary Tour) as The Voice of Audrey II, Tiffany Renee Thompson as Crystal, Khadija Sankoh as Chiffon, D'kaylah Unique Whitley as Ronnette, Camryn Hampton, Weston Chandler Long, Jeff Sears, Evan Alexander Smith, Chelsea Turbin, and Teddy Yudain.

Watch the new interview here:







Related Stories
Drew Gehling to Join LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS This Month Photo
Drew Gehling to Join LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS This Month
Drew Gehling will join the cast of Little Shop of Horrors as Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S. beginning March 14. See who else is starring, and how to purchase tickets!
Maude Apatow Extends Run in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Through April Photo
Maude Apatow Extends Run in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Through April
Television and film star Maude Apatow will extend her run as Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors through Sunday, April 30, adding an additional month of performances. See how to purchase tickets!
Video: Maude Apatow Prepares To Step Into LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Photo
Video: Maude Apatow Prepares To Step Into LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Television and film star Maude Apatow (HBO's 'Euphoria', Netflix's 'Hollywood') has kicked off her run as 'Audrey' in Off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors. The show has shared a peek inside Maude's rehearsal process as she prepared to take on the iconic role in the hit production! See the behind the scenes video!
Photos: Maude Apatow Celebrates Her First Performance In LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS! Photo
Photos: Maude Apatow Celebrates Her First Performance In LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS!
Television and film star Maude Apatow (HBO's 'Euphoria', Netflix's 'Hollywood') has kicked off her run as 'Audrey' in the Off-Broadway hit, Little Shop of Horrors. To celebrate her stage debut, Maude's famous folks Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann stopped by Skid Row to see the show and hang with the show's fabulous company! See photos from the celebration!

From This Author - Michael Major


DJ and Producer KY William Shares New Single 'Touche'DJ and Producer KY William Shares New Single 'Touche'
March 6, 2023

Brooklyn-based DJ, producer, and Andhera Records label-head Ky William unveils his first official single of the year, “‘Touche.” In addition to crafting his latest sonic treat, the house music maestro has partnered with NYC arts collective OBSERVED to organize the launch of his Andhera Records Workshop.  
UltraViolet DJs Remix Whitney Houston To Make The World DanceUltraViolet DJs Remix Whitney Houston To Make The World Dance
March 6, 2023

UltraViolet DJs have turned a lot of heads recently releasing a 3 song EP titled “UltraViolet Whitney.” The project features 3 Whitney Houston classics: “So Emotional,” “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” and “Higher Love,” all remixed using modern-day influences from Electronic, House, and Dance music.
Ashanti, Beverly D'Angelo & More Join NO ADDRESS Feature FilmAshanti, Beverly D'Angelo & More Join NO ADDRESS Feature Film
March 6, 2023

Robert Craig Films announces the principal cast of the full-length feature movie “No Address”, a story about those experiencing homelessness, including William Baldwin, Xander Berkeley, Ashanti, Beverly D’Angelo, Ty Pennington, Lucas Jade Zumann, Kristanna Loken, Patricia Velasquez, and Isabella Ferreira.
REBUILDING BLACK WALL STREET: GREENWOOD Will Premiere This Fall on OWNREBUILDING BLACK WALL STREET: GREENWOOD Will Premiere This Fall on OWN
March 6, 2023

Created by executive producer Ri-Karlo Handy, the renovation series will chronicle the reconstruction of the Greenwood District of Tulsa, which was destroyed in the 1921 massacre. Over the course of six episodes, the host and build teams will guide viewers through Greenwood's rich history and the personal journeys of the cast.
80 FOR BRADY to Be Released on Digital & VOD Tomorrow80 FOR BRADY to Be Released on Digital & VOD Tomorrow
March 6, 2023

Starring Academy Award® nominee Lily Tomlin, and Oscar winners Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field, 80 FOR BRADY is inspired by a true story of friendship and adventure.  Four lifelong friends set out on an unforgettable journey to see their hero Tom Brady play in Super Bowl LI and witness one of the greatest comebacks in sports history
share