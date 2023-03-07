Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch Highlights from the Non-Replica Production of WICKED in Brazil

Brazil previously hosted a replica production of the musical.

Mar. 07, 2023  

BroadwayWorld has a first look at the non-replica production of Wicked, now on stage in Brazil. Check out the cast performing 'Popular' and 'Dancing Through Life' and more below. The cast features Myra Ruiz, Fabi Bang, Marcelo Medici, Tiago Barbosa, Cleto Baccic, Diva Menner, Dante Paccola, and Nayara Venanci O.

Currently the 5th longest-running show in Broadway history, Wicked is the winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards. Since opening in 2003, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. Wicked has been seen by over 60 million people worldwide and has amassed over $5 billion in global sales.

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

With a thrilling score that includes the hits "Defying Gravity," "Popular" and "For Good," Wicked has been hailed by The New York Times as "the defining musical of the decade," and by Time Magazine as "a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage." NBC Nightly News calls the hit musical "the most successful Broadway show ever."





