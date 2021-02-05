Wake Up With BWW 2/5: Rodgers and Hammerstein's CINDERELLA Comes to Disney+, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella is headed to Disney+! The televised movie musical will hit the streaming service at midnight on Friday, February 12.

Andrew Lloyd Webber is calling on the UK government to trial what he's calling a 'game-changing' chemical that he believes could allow theatres to reopen.

3) 9 Christy Altomare Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!

by Team BWW

Christy Altomare is stopping by the Seth Rudetsky Concert Series this weekend! We're looking back at past performances before her show on Sunday!. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Josh Groban Performs 'Angels', Discusses Inauguration Performances, and More on THE LATE LATE SHOW

Josh Groban was a guest on last night's episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden, where he performed 'Angels.'. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Today at 12pm his special guest is Christy Altomare! Learn more here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Mozart's Le Nozze di Figaro, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Stars in the House returns tonight at 8pm. Tonight's episode is an Ann Reinking Celebration with Bebe Neuwirth, Rick Elice, Rob Fisher, Greg Butler, Maria DiDia, Caitlin Carter, Jim Borstleman, and William Whitener. Learn more here!

What we're listening to: Ramin Karimloo, Michael Ball, Lea Salonga, and More Sing for MUSICALS: THE GREATEST SHOW on BBC Radio 2

Just last week, BBC Radio 2 and BBC One aired Musicals: The Greatest Show- a celebration of the nation's favorite songs and performers from the world of musical theatre. Hosted on radio and television by multi-award winning performer Sheridan Smith, it put the songs, the shows, and the stars, back on stage at the world famous London Palladium.

Click here to listen to the full broadcast!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Darren Criss, who turns 33 today!

Darren Criss is an American actor, singer and songwriter. One of the founding members and co-owners of StarKid Productions, a musical theater company based in Chicago, Criss first garnered attention playing the lead role of Harry Potter in, and writing most of the music and lyrics for, StarKid's musical production of A Very Potter Musical. The theater troupe made Billboard history when their original album, Me and My Dick, became the first charting student-produced musical recording, debuting at number eleven on the Top Cast Albums chart in 2010. Criss has also starred on Broadway in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and Hedwig and the Angry Inch. In 2015, Criss co-founded Elsie Fest which is touted as "New York City's first outdoor music festival celebrating tunes from the stage and screen."

Criss is best known for his portrayal of Blaine Anderson on the Fox musical comedy-drama series Glee. In March 2017, Criss debuted his indie pop band Computer Games along with his brother Chuck Criss. Their first album, Lost Boys Life EP features 4 songs written by the duo. In December 2017, Criss released a 5-track solo EP titled Homework.

In addition to his music endeavors, Criss stars in Ryan Murphy's American Crime Story, The Assassination of Gianni Versace. His performance as serial killer Andrew Cunanan received acclaim from critics, as well as award attention. Other feature credits include the feature film comedy Girl Most Likely, American Horror Story, Web Therapy, and Eastwick.

