Andrew Lloyd Webber Calls on the Government to Trial a 'Game-Changing' Chemical That Could Allow Theatres to Reopen

Triethylene glycol (TEG) may be able to clean the air when continually sprayed indoors.

Feb. 4, 2021  

Andrew Lloyd Webber is calling on the UK government to trial what he's calling a "game-changing" chemical that he believes could allow theatres to reopen, The Independent reports.

Webber has spent months lobbying the government to test triethylene glycol (TEG), which he claims could help schools and theatres to safely open. Manufacturers of the chemical claim that it can clean the air when continually sprayed indoors. TEG is already used to sanitize venues.

However, Webber said that health and safety officials in the UK were "frightened" and blocking the plan.

"All we are is saying is, 'Look, you should trial this'. Because if it is safe it could be a game-changer for schools and any form of indoor public space," he said.

"To be absolutely fair, the government side is really quite interested. But it seems it has hit [a wall] with the health people once again," Webber explained. "One is hitting a sort of reticence because people are so frightened of trying something that might be dangerous."

Governmental independent advisory body Sage said that there was "limited evidence" that chemical sprays could effectively reduce the transmission of airborne viruses.

"At the same time, there is the potential for respiratory or skin irritation for those exposed over a long period of time," they said. "We currently would not recommend using them without further evidence to support their safety and efficiency."

The government feels that there is not enough scientific backing to warrant a trial of the chemical at this time.

Read more on The Independent.


