Andrew Lloyd Webber Calls on the Government to Trial a 'Game-Changing' Chemical That Could Allow Theatres to Reopen
Triethylene glycol (TEG) may be able to clean the air when continually sprayed indoors.
Andrew Lloyd Webber is calling on the UK government to trial what he's calling a "game-changing" chemical that he believes could allow theatres to reopen, The Independent reports.
Webber has spent months lobbying the government to test triethylene glycol (TEG), which he claims could help schools and theatres to safely open. Manufacturers of the chemical claim that it can clean the air when continually sprayed indoors. TEG is already used to sanitize venues.
However, Webber said that health and safety officials in the UK were "frightened" and blocking the plan.
"All we are is saying is, 'Look, you should trial this'. Because if it is safe it could be a game-changer for schools and any form of indoor public space," he said.
"To be absolutely fair, the government side is really quite interested. But it seems it has hit [a wall] with the health people once again," Webber explained. "One is hitting a sort of reticence because people are so frightened of trying something that might be dangerous."
Governmental independent advisory body Sage said that there was "limited evidence" that chemical sprays could effectively reduce the transmission of airborne viruses.
"At the same time, there is the potential for respiratory or skin irritation for those exposed over a long period of time," they said. "We currently would not recommend using them without further evidence to support their safety and efficiency."
The government feels that there is not enough scientific backing to warrant a trial of the chemical at this time.
Read more on The Independent.
Featured at the Theatre ShopT-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
More Hot Stories For You
-
Samantha Barks Announces Engagement to Alex Michael Stoll!
Samantha Barks has announced her engagement to fellow Broadway actor Alex Michael Stoll. The pair appeared in Pretty Woman the Musical on Broadway tog...
IN THE HEIGHTS Director Jon M. Chu Will Helm WICKED Film Adaptation
Good news! Jon M. Chu, who helmed the big screen adaptation of In the Heights (coming to HBO Max this June), will also direct the much anticipated Wic...
Broadway Jukebox: Bundle Up with 25 Songs for a Broadway Snow Day!
Bundle up! 2021 has begun and winter has officially arrived! As the temperatures drop and the winds of winter howl, have your very own Broadway snow d...
Laura Benanti, Tony Shalhoub, Santino Fontana and More Featured in Audible Theater's Spring 2021 Slate
Audible Inc. today announced Audible Theater’s slate of Spring 2021 releases, which will feature performances from Tony Award winners Laura Benanti (N...
Brett Boles is Deconstructing Broadway's Best Songs on New TikTok Series- THE M. TEA
Brett Boles, an award-winning musical theatre composer/lyricist, high school choir teacher, and longtime member of the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatr...
Patrick Page, Jordan Barbour and More to Star in Shakespeare@Home's JULIUS CAESAR Radio Play
Actors from Broadway and London’s West End are teaming up for the Shakespeare@ Home, all-free radio play Julius Caesar, which launches Monday February...