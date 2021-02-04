Who's New to BroadwayWorld's Stage Door This Week? Book Your Virtual Shoutout Today!

It might be a while before you visit your next stage door, but that doesn't mean you can't connect with your favorite Broadway stars in 2021.

The best of Broadway is available to you this year through BroadwayWorld's Stage Door. Book your favorite stars from around the theater community from Broadway, West End, National Tours, Viral Stars, and more for video shout-outs, classes, and more.

Who is new to the Stage Door family this week?

Michael James Scott has played the Genie in Disney's Aladdin internationally including Broadway, London, the North American Tour and originating the role in the Australian Production for which he won the prestigious Helpmann Award for best Featured Actor in a Musical. He's also known for originating the role of the Minstrel on Broadway in Something Rotten and originating Dr. Gotswana (aka The Maggots Guy) in the Tony winning phenomenon The Book of Mormon.

Krysta Rodriguez can next be seen in the new Ryan Murphy Series "Halston" where she will step into the iconic role of Liza Minnelli. On stage, Krysta most recently co-starred with Raul Esparza in Theresa Rebecks's play Seared at MCC Theater Off-Broadway under the direction of Moritz von Stuelpnagel. On Broadway: First Date, The Addams Family, A Chorus Line, In The Heights, Spring Awakening, Good Vibrations. She also recently starred as "Meg" in the Public Works musical adaptation of Disney's Hercules at the Delacorte Theater.

Nikki Snelson is a director, choreographer and actress working on Broadway and beyond for the last 20 years. As an actress, Ms Snelson is most recognized for her performance of fitness queen Brooke Wyndam in the original Broadway and MTV cast of LEGALLY BLONDE. Snelson originated the role of Winnie Tate in the Broadway revival of ANNIE GET YOUR GUN (starring Bernadette Peters). She was also seen on Broadway in SWEET CHARITY (starring Christina Applegate).

Courtney Mack is from a small town in Wisconsin and moved to Chicago to pursue a B.F.A degree in Musical Theatre at Columbia College! She is now on Broadway as an alternate in SIX: The Musical! Past credits include: SIX: The Musical, Ghost: The Musical, Cabaret, Million Dollar Quartet and Mamma Mia!, Heathers: The Musical, Side Show, and Urinetown. She uses theatre as a way to get out of her shell and play, so her goal in lessons is to help you feel confident and, most importantly, have fun!

English Bernhardt is currently performing on the Mean Girls 1st National Tour as the standby for Cady Heron, Regina George and Janis Sarkisian. A North Carolina native - she studied dance at City Ballet, as well as trained in acting and vocal performance at the North Carolina Theatre Conservatory, for 10 years. English competed in the 2014 Jimmy Awards and was awarded the best performance in an ensemble. While pursuing a BFA in Musical Theatre at Elon University, she was cast in the first workshop of the Pasek/Paul/Levenson Project - now known as Dear Evan Hansen.

Or book a shoutout from one of our featured artists, which this week includes Krystina Alabado, Drew Gasparini, Ali Ewoldt, Gavin Lee, Kerry Butler, Kate Rockwell, Jelani Remy, and Fergie L. Philippe!

Unlike other virtual experience platforms, 100% of BroadwayWorld Stage Door's prices go to the artists, with a small added service fee for the platform. Additionally, a number of artists are donating a portion of proceeds to organizations like The Actors Fund, Broadway Cares, The Broadway Advocacy Coalition, Broadway For Racial Justice and more!

