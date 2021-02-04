Listen: Ramin Karimloo, Michael Ball, Lea Salonga, and More Sing for MUSICALS: THE GREATEST SHOW on BBC Radio 2

Click Here for More Articles on Stream Now

Just last week, BBC Radio 2 and BBC One aired Musicals: The Greatest Show- a celebration of the nation's favorite songs and performers from the world of musical theatre. Hosted on radio and television by multi-award winning performer Sheridan Smith, it put the songs, the shows, and the stars, back on stage at the world famous London Palladium.

Performances included: Amanda Holden and Sheridan Smith (I Know Him So Well), Nicole Scherzinger (Never Enough), Josh Groban (The Impossible Dream), Elaine Paige (As If We Never Said Goodbye), Gavin Spokes (You'll Be Back), Michael Ball (You Can't Stop The Beat), Ivano Turco (Only You, Lonely You), the cast of Six, Ramin Karimloo (The Music Of The Night), Mazz Murray, Kate Graham and Jo Napthine (Dancing Queen), Aisha Jawando (Simply The Best), Lea Salonga (I Dreamed A Dream), Layton Williams (The Wall In My Head), Sam Tutty (You Will Be Found), Nicole Raquel Dennis (And I Am Telling You), Kerry Ellis (Defying Gravity), Christine Allado and Alexia Khadime (When You Believe), and Jac Yarrow (Any Dream Will Do).

Click here to listen to the full broadcast!