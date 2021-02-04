Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
9 Christy Altomare Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!

Check out these 9 Christy Altomare videos we can't stop watching!

Feb. 4, 2021  

Christy Altomare is stopping by the Seth Rudetsky Concert Series this weekend! We're looking back at past performances before her show on Sunday!

Don't miss her performance on Sunday, February 7 at 3pm ET and a replay of the concert on Monday, February 8 at 8pm ET!

Journey to the Past from Anastasia

A Cockeyed Optimist from South Pacific on R&H Goes Live

For You (Original Song)

Part of Your World from The Little Mermaid

Stay by Scott Alan

At the Beginning from the Anastasia movie with Derek Klena

Journey to the Past from Anastasia with Liz Callaway

You Shine from Carrie with Derek Klena

Journey to the Past & Once Upon a December from Anastasia at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade


