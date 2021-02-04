Click Here For More Upcoming Events!
9 Christy Altomare Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
Check out these 9 Christy Altomare videos we can't stop watching!
Christy Altomare is stopping by the Seth Rudetsky Concert Series this weekend! We're looking back at past performances before her show on Sunday!
Don't miss her performance on Sunday, February 7 at 3pm ET and a replay of the concert on Monday, February 8 at 8pm ET!
BUY TICKETS
Journey to the Past from Anastasia
A Cockeyed Optimist from South Pacific on R&H Goes Live
For You (Original Song)
Part of Your World from The Little Mermaid
Stay by Scott Alan
At the Beginning from the Anastasia movie with Derek Klena
Journey to the Past from Anastasia with Liz Callaway
You Shine from Carrie with Derek Klena
Journey to the Past & Once Upon a December from Anastasia at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Featured BroadwayWorld EventsCheck out these concerts...
Related Articles
From This Author Team BWW
- 9 Christy Altomare Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
- So Fetch! Connect with Stars of MEAN GIRLS on Stage Door!
- Take Our February BWW Survey To Enter To Win A $100 Amazon Gift Card
- Exclusive: Jeremy Jordan & Ashley Spencer Sing a Broadway Medley As Part of The Seth Concert Series; Now Available On Demand!