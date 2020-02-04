Wake Up With BWW 2/4: HAMILTON Film Will Be Released in 2021, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

The Hamilfilm is coming! Lin-Manuel Miranda has revealed that the Hamilton film, starring the original Broadway cast, will officially come to theatres on October 15, 2021!

The third Broadway cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has been announced, including Brady Dalton Richards, James Romney, Paul Thornley, and More. The new cast will start performances at the Lyric Theatre in New York on March 18, 2020 following the final performance from the current cast on March 15, 2020.

Last night on social media, Tony-winning book writer and lyricist Steven Sater revealed that a revival of Alice By Heart may be in the works, as well as a film version of Spring Awakening!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

1) Lin-Manuel Miranda Announces Screening Date For HAMILTON Movie Featuring Original Broadway Cast

by TV News Desk

Lin-Manuel Miranda announced on Twitter today that Disney will present the HAMILTON movie featuring the original Broadway cast (filmed live on stage) October 15, 2021.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Rachel Bay Jones, Brandon Victor Dixon, and Khamary Rose Perform 'I Am The One' in Kennedy Center's NEXT TO NORMAL

by Stage Tube

Next to Normal is now playing at the Kennedy Center, starring Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Award winner Rachel Bay Jones (Dear Evan Hansen, Pippin) as Diana with Tony and Emmy Award nominee Brandon Victor Dixon (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, Shuffle Along) as Dan. Get a first look at the production with a clip of the cast singing I Am The One in the video!. (more...)

3) Breaking: Brady Dalton Richards, James Romney, Paul Thornley & More Will Join HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway

Producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender have just announced the third Broadway cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child who will start performances at the Lyric Theatre in New York on March 18, 2020 following the final performance from the current cast on March 15, 2020. A new block of tickets has just been put on sale through September 6, 2020.. (more...)

4) Glee's Dot-Marie Jones Joins the Cast of ROCK OF AGES at New World Stages as the First Woman to Play Dennis Dupree

Producer Michael Cohl/S2BN Entertainment, in association with Barry Habib, Scott Prisand/Seth Fass, Tony Smith, and Randi Zuckerberg/Mara Burros-Sandler have announced that three-time Emmy Award nominee Dot-Marie Jones ('Glee') will make her New York stage debut as Bourbon Room owner Dennis Dupree in the 10th Anniversary Production of Rock of Ages at New World Stages (340 W 50th St) for eight weeks only, from February 24 through April 19, 2020.. (more...)

5) Disney Paid $75 Million For Film Rights to HAMILTON

by TV News Desk

It was announced today that Lin-Manuel Miranda Tony-winning Broadway musical Hamilton would be released in theaters by Disney in 2021. According to Deadline, Disney paid $75 million for worldwide rights to the musical, which may be the largest acquisition to date. Disney has a commitment for a wide global theatrical release for the 2 hour, 40 minute movie, which was shot two weeks before the original cast left.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice opens off-Broadway tonight!

The New Group presents Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice, a world premiere production arriving as part of the company's 25th Anniversary Season. Originally slated through March 15, this production is now set to play a limited Off-Broadway engagement through March 22. Previews began January 16 in advance of an Official Opening Night on Tuesday, February 4 at The Pershing Square Signature Center (The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre, 480 West 42nd Street). Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice has Book by Jonathan Marc Sherman, Music by Duncan Sheik, Lyrics by Duncan Sheik and Amanda Green and Musical Staging by Kelly Devine, and features Jennifer Damiano, Jamie Mohamdein, Ana Nogueira, Joél Pérez, Suzanne Vega and Michael Zegen. Scott Elliott directs.

BWW Exclusive: Ben Rimalower's Broken Records with Special Guest, Judy Kuhn!

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you the newest episode of our first self-produced podcast - Ben Rimalower's Broken Records, The Albums You Wouldn't Shut Up About. On each weekly episode Rimalower and co-host Daniel Nolen chat with guests about one album that they were obsessed with, how they discovered it, what it led them to, where they were in life when it impacted them and how it's stayed with them since.

In this episode, Ben and Daniel talk to four-time Tony nominee Judy Kuhn about Joni Mitchell's landmark 1971 album "Blue." They also discuss Laura Nyro, Neil Young, Carole King, Bob Dylan, Mary Beth Piel, Betty Buckley, and Yul Brynner. Judy talks about her love for Joni Mitchell, what the album means to her, and how it inspired her career. She also talks about her vocal training and how she has healthily maintained her exquisite voice over the years. Judy has appeared in a number of beloved shows, including "The Mystery of Edwin Drood," "Les Misérables," "Chess," "She Loves Me," "Sunset Boulevard," and "Fun Home." She will also appear in Classic Stage Company's upcoming Off-Broadway revival of "Assassins." Judy sang the title role in the 1995 Disney film "Pocahontas," including the Academy Award-winning song "Colors of the Wind."

Social Butterfly: Steven Sater Tweets Updates on SPRING AWAKENING Movie and ALICE BY HEART Revival

We definitely will revive the show. We're looking into that right now. #aliceanswers https://t.co/Wy1fNzTra4 - Steven Sater (@StevenSater) February 4, 2020

Tonight on social media, Tony-winning book writer and lyricist Steven Sater fielded some questions on his various projects, including his most recent musical outing, the Alice in Wonderland-inspired musical, Alice by Heart, which will be released in novel form this week.

Sater told a revival of the show could be on the way and that the team is currently "looking into" getting it done!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





