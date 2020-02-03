BWW Exclusive: Ben Rimalower's Broken Records with Special Guest, Judy Kuhn!

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you the newest episode of our first self-produced podcast - Ben Rimalower's Broken Records, The Albums You Wouldn't Shut Up About. On each weekly episode Rimalower and co-host Daniel Nolen chat with guests about one album that they were obsessed with, how they discovered it, what it led them to, where they were in life when it impacted them and how it's stayed with them since.

In this episode, Ben and Daniel talk to four-time Tony nominee Judy Kuhn about Joni Mitchell's landmark 1971 album "Blue." They also discuss Laura Nyro, Neil Young, Carole King, Bob Dylan, Mary Beth Piel, Betty Buckley, and Yul Brynner. Judy talks about her love for Joni Mitchell, what the album means to her, and how it inspired her career. She also talks about her vocal training and how she has healthily maintained her exquisite voice over the years. Judy has appeared in a number of beloved shows, including "The Mystery of Edwin Drood," "Les Misérables," "Chess," "She Loves Me," "Sunset Boulevard," and "Fun Home." She will also appear in Classic Stage Company's upcoming Off-Broadway revival of "Assassins." Judy sang the title role in the 1995 Disney film "Pocahontas," including the Academy Award-winning song "Colors of the Wind."

Subsequent episodes will appear weekly on BroadwayWorld as well as on all your favorite podcast sites from iTunes to Spotify.





Related Articles