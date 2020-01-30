BOB & CAROL & TED & ALICE Has Been Extended For an Additional Week

Due to demand, The New Group has announced an additional week for Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice, a world premiere production arriving as part of the company's 25th Anniversary Season. Originally slated through March 15, this production is now set to play a limited Off-Broadway engagement through March 22. Previews began January 16 in advance of an Official Opening Night on Tuesday, February 4 at The Pershing Square Signature Center (The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre, 480 West 42nd Street). Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice has Book by Jonathan Marc Sherman, Music by Duncan Sheik, Lyrics by Duncan Sheik and Amanda Green and Musical Staging by Kelly Devine, and features Jennifer Damiano, Jamie Mohamdein, Ana Nogueira, Joél Pérez, Suzanne Vega and Michael Zegen. Scott Elliott directs.

A bittersweet comic take on the sexual revolution in which the suavely conventional lives of two successful young couples, all friends, are both stirred and shaken when they open their minds to the changing attitudes around them. Jonathan Marc Sherman (Book), Duncan Sheik (Music, Lyrics) and Amanda Green (Lyrics) evoke both the confusions of the time, and the hard timeless lessons of marriage and emotional commitment, inspired by the brilliant and irreverent Oscar-nominated film. Scott Elliott directs this world premiere musical of Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice featuring musical staging by Kelly Devine.

Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice features Jennifer Damiano (Carol), Ana Nogueira (Alice), Joél Pérez (Bob) and Michael Zegen (Ted), joined by Jamie Mohamdein (Ensemble) and Suzanne Vega (Band Leader).

This production includes Scenic Design by Derek McLane, Costume Design by Jeff Mahshie, Lighting Design by Jeff Croiter and Sound Design by Jessica Paz. Orchestrations by Duncan Sheik. Music Supervision, Vocal Arrangements and Additional Orchestrations by Jason Hart. Music Coordinator is Antoine Silverman. Consultant is Jill Mazursky. Casting is by Telsey + Company, Rachel Hoffman CSA. Production Stage Manager is Valerie A. Peterson.

Based on the Columbia Pictures motion picture directed by Paul Mazursky and written by Mazursky and Larry Tucker.

