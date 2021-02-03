Wake Up With BWW 2/3: COME FROM AWAY to Be Filmed, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

The cast of 'Come From Away' will reunite to create a filmed-live version of the hit musical at Entertainment One.

Jon M. Chu, who helmed the big screen adaptation of In the Heights (coming to HBO Max this June), will also direct the much anticipated Wicked movie.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

1) COME FROM AWAY Will Be Filmed Live for Release

by TV News Desk

2) IN THE HEIGHTS Director Jon M. Chu Will Helm WICKED Film Adaptation

3) Signature Theatre's SIMPLY SONDHEIM is Now Available

Today, Signature Theatre releases Simply Sondheim, the first production in the Signature Features 2021 Season. Starring 12 singers and an orchestra of 16, Simply Sondheim includes over 30 songs from the composer's canon, and was filmed over the course of three days in Signature's MAX Theatre with multiple safety protocols in place.. (more...)

4) Stage and Screen Actor Hal Holbrook Dies at 95

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Hal Holbrook has died at 95 years old.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Poulenc's Dialogues of the Carmelites, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Stars in the House returns tonight at 8pm. Tonight's episode is All The Girls - Celebrating Rebecca Luker and Sally Wilfert's CD with Sally Wilfert and Joseph Thalken​. Learn more here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

What we're watching: Chip Zien Plays Skylar Astin's Dad on ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST

"Into the Woods" Broadway originator Chip Zien appears in this clip from tonight's brand new episode of "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist!"

Zien appears as the father of Skylar Astin's character, Max. The new episode airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Social Butterfly: Bonnie Milligan Sings 'Fool For You' From the BRIDGERTON TikTok Musical

The clever minds on TikTok are working on yet another musical, based on the Netflix series Bridgerton, which premiered in December 2020. Some familiar Broadway faces have even gotten in on the action, with the latest being Bonnie Milligan!

"I'm not REALLY on TikTok, but I'm obsessed with #bridgertonmusical," she writes. "And what if there was more than one plus size actress? And what if one of them was playing the sexy side piece? Just a thought...."

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Nathan Lane, who turns 65 today!

Lane most recently appeared in Gary on Broadway. Previously, he appeared as Roy Cohn in the National Theater production of Angels in America on Broadway and in London.

Other Broadway credits include: The Front Page (Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards); It's Only a Play; The Nance (Tony and Drama Desk nominations, Outer Critics Circle Award and the Drama League Distinguished Performance Award); The Addams Family (Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle nominations); Waiting for Godot (Outer Critics Circle nomination); November; Butley; The Odd Couple; The Frogs; The Producers (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Olivier awards); The Man Who Came to Dinner; A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle awards); Love! Valour! Compassion! (Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards); Laughter on the 23rd Floor; Guys And Dolls (Tony nomination, Drama Desk And Outer Critics Circle awards); On Borrowed Time; Some Americans Abroad; Wind In The Willows; Merlin; Present Laughter (Drama Desk nomination); Hickey in The Iceman Cometh at BAM (Monte Cristo Award From The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center).

He has received six Primetime Emmy nominations, two Daytime Emmy Awards and the People's Choice Award. He has appeared in more than 35 films including The Birdcage (Golden Globe nomination, Screen Actors Guild and American Comedy awards); Ironweed; Frankie and Johnny; Mousehunt; Jeffrey; The Lion King; Stuart Little; Nicholas Nickleby (National Board Of Review Ensemble Award); The Producers (Golden Globe nomination); Swing Vote; Mirror, Mirror; Carrie Pilby; No Pay, Nudity; and The Vanishing of Sidney Hall. In 2006 he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and in 2008 he was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!