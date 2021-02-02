Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Bonnie Milligan Sings 'Fool For You' From the BRIDGERTON TikTok Musical

The clever minds on TikTok are working on yet another musical, based on the Netflix series Bridgerton!

Feb. 2, 2021  

The clever minds on TikTok are working on yet another musical, based on the Netflix series Bridgerton, which premiered in December 2020.

The idea came from songwriter Abigail Barlow who asked the question, "Okay, but what if Bridgerton was a musical?" Her idea sparked duets, more musical numbers, costumes, choreography, and much more.

Some familiar Broadway faces have even gotten in on the action, with the latest being Bonnie Milligan!

"I'm not REALLY on TikTok, but I'm obsessed with #bridgertonmusical," she writes. "And what if there was more than one plus size actress? And what if one of them was playing the sexy side piece? Just a thought...."

Watch her sing the song 'Fool For You' below!

Plus, check out even more Broadway favorites singing from the latest TikTok craze here, including Betsy Wolfe, Samantha Barks, and more!


Featured This Week on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Jonah Platt
Jonah Platt
Taylor Louderman
Taylor Louderman
Tommy Bracco
Tommy Bracco

Related Articles
Stage and Screen Actor Hal Holbrook Dies at 95 Photo

Stage and Screen Actor Hal Holbrook Dies at 95

Broadway By the Glass Hosts SIX- Inspired Happy Hour Photo

Broadway By the Glass Hosts SIX- Inspired Happy Hour

Wes Taylor and Alex Wyse Series INDOOR BOYS Picked Up By Here TV Photo

Wes Taylor and Alex Wyse Series INDOOR BOYS Picked Up By Here TV

Pulitzer Prize-Winner Michael R. Jackson to Join TCGs First Fridays Photo

Pulitzer Prize-Winner Michael R. Jackson to Join TCG's First Fridays


More Hot Stories For You