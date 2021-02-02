VIDEO: Bonnie Milligan Sings 'Fool For You' From the BRIDGERTON TikTok Musical

The clever minds on TikTok are working on yet another musical, based on the Netflix series Bridgerton, which premiered in December 2020.

The idea came from songwriter Abigail Barlow who asked the question, "Okay, but what if Bridgerton was a musical?" Her idea sparked duets, more musical numbers, costumes, choreography, and much more.

Some familiar Broadway faces have even gotten in on the action, with the latest being Bonnie Milligan!

"I'm not REALLY on TikTok, but I'm obsessed with #bridgertonmusical," she writes. "And what if there was more than one plus size actress? And what if one of them was playing the sexy side piece? Just a thought...."

Watch her sing the song 'Fool For You' below!

Plus, check out even more Broadway favorites singing from the latest TikTok craze here, including Betsy Wolfe, Samantha Barks, and more!