VIDEO: Chip Zien Plays Skylar Astin's Dad on ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST

"Into the Woods" Broadway originator Chip Zien appears in this clip from tonight's brand new episode of "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist!"

Zien appears as the father of Skylar Astin's character, Max. The new episode airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Watch the clip below!

Chip Zien created the central role of the Baker in Sondheim/Lapine's award-winning INTO THE WOODS and also created the role of Mendel in William Finn's highly acclaimed FALSETTOS. He most recently starred on Broadway in IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU, and is a member of the cast of the upcoming Broadway revival of CAROLINE, OR CHANGE.

In its second season, "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" continues to explore the feelings we keep buried on the inside, the human impulse for connection and the undeniable healing power of music and dance. Following a tragedy, Zoey (Jane Levy) and the Clarke family begin to recalibrate and navigate their new normal. As she finds herself in a new dynamic at work and in her love life, Zoey's musical powers will continue to both awkwardly complicate and inform her worldview as she attempts to rediscover joy and connect with those around her.

The series stars Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, Kapil Talwalkar and Mary Steenburgen.

Featuring inventive musical performances set to hit records from a variety of genres and time periods, "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming in its freshman season.

Austin Winsberg writes and executive produces. Kim Tannenbaum and Eric Tannenbaum, Paul Feig, David Blackman, Daniel Inkeles and Sam Laybourne also serve as executive producers. Dan Magnante, Jason Wang, Samantha McIntyre, Emily Fox and Robert Sudduth serve as co-executive producers with Michele Greco and Mandy Moore serving as producers.

"Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" is produced by Lionsgate and Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group) in association with the Tannenbaum Company, Feigco Entertainment, Universal Music Group's Polygram Entertainment and Zihuatenejo Productions.