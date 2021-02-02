Stage and Screen Actor Hal Holbrook Dies at 95

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Hal Holbrook has died at 95 years old.

Holbrook is best known for his one-man show Mark Twain Tonight!, which he developed beginning in 1957 and performed in for 60 years in the titular role. In 1966, Holbrook received a Tony Award for his portrayal of Twain.

Other Broadway credits include Do You Know the Milky Way?, After the Fall, Marco Millions, Incident at Vichy, Tartuffe, The Glass Menagerie, Man of La Mancha, The Apple Tree, I Never Sang For My Father, Does a Tiger Wear a Necktie?, and An American Daughter.

Additionally, Holbrook has been seen in many films, making his film debut in Sidney Lumet's The Group (1966). He gained international fame for his performance as Deep Throat in the 1976 film All the President's Men. He has also appeared in such films as Julia (1977), The Fog (1980), Creepshow (1982), Wall Street (1987), The Firm (1993), Hercules (1997), Men of Honor (2000), That Evening Sun (2009), and Lincoln (2012)

He played Abraham Lincoln in the 1976 miniseries Lincoln and 1985 miniseries North and South.

Holbrook's role as Ron Franz in Sean Penn's Into the Wild (2007) earned him both Academy Award and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for Best Supporting Actor. Throughout his career, he won five Primetime Emmy Awards and in 2003, he was honored with the National Humanities Medal by President George W. Bush.