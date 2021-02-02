COME FROM AWAY Will Be Filmed Live for Release

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

The cast of "Come From Away" will create a filmed-live version of the hit musical at Entertainment One.

The show will be captured live in May of 2021, and will be filmed in the show's Broadway home at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. It is scheduled to be released in September of 2021.

"Come From Away is a triumphant story about the power of humanity in the face of incredible darkness," Nick Meyer, eOne's president, film, said. "Now more than ever, we are eager to be able to create meaningful and uplifting content and are excited to partner with this outstanding creative team to share the story with audiences everywhere."

"We are thrilled to be joining this extended Gander community to continue to share Come From Away's beautiful story of togetherness through a filmed version of the musical, particularly at a time when live theater is shuttered in much of the world," said Dave Sirulnick, Executive Producer of RadicalMedia.

Christopher Ashley, who received the Tony Award for his direction of the Broadway production, will direct the live filming version. Ashley most recently directed the filmed version of the stage musical DIANA for Netflix.

The original book, music and lyrics were written by Tony nominees and Olivier Award winners Irene Sankoff and David Hein who will also serve as Executive Producers alongside RadicalMedia's Jon Kamen, Dave Sirulnick and Meredith Bennett. Jennifer Todd and Bill Condon will produce alongside the original stage play producers, Junkyard Dog Productions, as well as Mark Gordon. Brittany Hapner will serve as a co-producer.

On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

COME FROM AWAY is the breathtaking musical that reminds you of what good the human spirit is capable of. Written by Irene Sankoff and David Hein , and directed by Christopher Ashley , this musical shines a lot on the best of what we are capable in the absolute worst of times.

In a heartbeat, 38 planes with 6,579 passengers were stranded in a remote town in Newfoundland on a devastating day in September 2001. The locals in Gander opened their hearts and homes to thousands of stranded strangers, spurring unexpected camaraderie in extraordinary circumstances.

A "Best Musical" winner all across North America, the smash hit musical won the Tony Award for "Best Direction of a Musical" (Christopher Ashley), 4 Olivier Awards (London) including "Best New Musical," 5 Outer Critics Circle Awards (NYC) including "Outstanding New Broadway Musical" and 3 Drama Desk Awards (NYC) including "Outstanding Musical." Come From Away was nominated for 7 2017 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Book of a Musical, Best Direction of a Musical and Best Featured Actress in a Musical for Jenn Colella.

Prior to the start of the pandemic, global productions of Come From Away included New York, Toronto, Melbourne, London and a North American Tour.

eOne first acquired film rights to the story in 2017; it was originally supposed to be recorded as a feature film, with Sankhoff and Hein penning the script.

