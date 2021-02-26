Wake Up With BWW 2/26: THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN Confirms Broadway Run, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Today it was announced that Thoughts of a Colored Man, the new play by Keenan Scott II, directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, will play Broadway's Golden Theatre. The marquee was installed, making it the first new show to take up residence at a Broadway theater since the pandemic forced all plays and musicals to stop performances on March 12, 2020.

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts today announced Restart Stages, a sweeping initiative that will create 10 outdoor performance and rehearsal spaces-an outdoor performing arts center-as well as other outdoor civic venues.

Beetlejuice the musical is set to haunt Brazil next year in its first internationally licensed production next year.

1) Lincoln Center Announces RESTART STAGES, Creating 10 Outdoor Performance Spaces to Help Revitalize New York City

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts today announced Restart Stages, a sweeping initiative that will create 10 outdoor performance and rehearsal spaces-an outdoor performing arts center-as well as other outdoor civic venues to help kickstart the performing arts sector and contribute to the revival of New York City.

2) Michigan State University Theatre Department Launches First-Ever Actor Warm-Up Podcast

In conjunction with Digital Learning Day on February 25, the Michigan State University Department of Theatre MFA Acting cohort will launch a six-season podcast, entitled "The Moment Before: An Actor's Warm-Up Podcast."

3) BEETLEJUICE The Musical Will Haunt Brazil in 2022

Beetlejuice the musical is set to haunt Brazil next year in its first internationally licensed production next year.

4) Meryl Streep Will Lead Feature Film PLACES, PLEASE, a 'Love Letter to Broadway'

by TV News Desk

Streep plays Lillian Hall, an actress who is synonymous with Broadway. Throughout her long, illustrious career, she has never missed a performance-not for her daughter, not for illness, not for any reason. Yet in the rehearsals leading to her next Broadway production, her confidence is challenged.

5) 9 Brian Stokes Mitchell Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!

by Team BWW

Brian Stokes Mitchell is stopping by the Seth Rudetsky Concert Series this weekend! We're looking back at past performances before his show on Sunday!

Broadway news: THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN Confirmed for Broadway Run at the Golden Theatre

Today it was announced that Thoughts of a Colored Man, the new play by Keenan Scott II, directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, will play Broadway's Golden Theatre

Signaling a genuine moment of optimism about the future return of theater to New York City, this morning, the marquee for Thoughts of a Colored Man was installed at the Golden Theatre making it the first new show to take up residence at a Broadway theater since the pandemic forced all plays and musicals to stop performances on March 12, 2020.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Priscilla Lopez, who turns 73 today!

Priscilla Lopez was last seen on Broadway in the Tony Award Musical revival of Pippin, in the role of Berthe. The trapeze flying Granny. She then toured the USA and played Tokyo, where she joined her fellow 1972 Pippin alum, John Rubinstein. In Lin Manuel Miranda's Tony Winning In the Heights, she originated the role of Camila Rosario. She previously appeared in Nilo Cruz's Pulitzer Prize winning play Anna in the Tropics. She received a Tony Award as Best Featured Actress for her portrayal as Harpo Marx in the Broadway musical A Day in Hollywood A Night in the Ukraine and her performance as the original Diana Morales in A Chorus Line led to an OBIE Award and Tony Nomination, where she introduced the songs "Nothing" and "What I Did For Love". Her Broadway credits include: The Sister's Rosenswieg,Nine the Musical, The Boyfriend, Lysistrata, Pippin (1972), Company, Her First Roman, Henry Sweet Henry and Breakfast At Tiffany's. Off Broadway: Beauty of the Father, The Oldest Profession, newyorkers, Eric Weinberger"s Class Mother's 68 (Drama Desk Nomination), The Passion of Frida Kahlo, Antigone in New York, Other People's Money, Extremities, Buck and Your Own Thing. Los Angeles and Regionally:Irma La Douce, Vanities, Death and the Maiden and Matthew Lopez's Somewhere. Her film credits include Maid in Manhattan as Jennifer Lopez's mother, Center Stage, Revenge of the Nerds II, Tony 'n' Tina's Wedding, Musical Chairs and Swimming with the Fishes.

