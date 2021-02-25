BEETLEJUICE The Musical Will Haunt Brazil in 2022

BroadwayWorld has learned that Touché Entretenimento will bring BEETLEJUICE the musical to Brazil; executive director of the company Renata Borges Pimenta made the announcement via Instagram. A representative for the musical confirmed this would mark the first licensed international production of the musical.

The production has reportedly cast the title character - and auditions will be held for the rest of the company. Casting will be announced at a later date.

The company's upcoming season is also scheduled to tentatively include 42nd Street, Carousel, American Idiot, Spongebob Square Pants: The Musical, and Footloose.

Beetlejuice opened on Broadway on Thursday, April 25, 2019, and was nominated for eight Tony Awards including BEST NEW MUSICAL. Beetlejuice played its final performance at the Winter Garden Theatre on Tuesday, March 10th, 2020 having played 27 previews and 366 regular performances. Beetlejuice broke three box office records at the Winter Garden Theater for 7, 8 and 9-performance weeks.

The original Broadway cast recording of Beetlejuice has been featured on Amazon's Song of the Day, and with over 100M streams in its first five month is the #1 top streaming Broadway cast album of the 2018/2019 Broadway season.

BEETLEJUICE was directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!), with an original score by Tony Award nominee Eddie Perfect (King Kong), a book by Tony Award nominee Scott Brown ("Castle Rock") & Emmy Award and Tony Award nominee Anthony King ("Broad City"), music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul (Joan of Arc: Into the Fire), and choreography by Connor Gallagher (The Robber Bridegroom).