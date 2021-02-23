Wake Up With BWW 2/23: Bette Midler on Why Her Time on Stage is Over, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

1) Bette Midler Reveals That She Believes Her Time on Stage is Over

Bette Midler recently chatted with Parade Magazine, where she discussed her career, her new children's book The Tale of the Mandarin Duck: A Modern Fable, and why her time on stage may be over.. (more...)

2) Apple TV Releases a First Look at Musical Parody Series SCHMIGADOON!

by TV News Desk

'Schmigadoon!,' a parody of iconic musicals, stars Strong and Key as a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship when they discover a magical town in which everyone is living in a studio musical from the 1940s. They then discover that they can't leave until they find 'true love.' . (more...)

3) Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!

by Team BWW

BroadwayWorld Events is bringing you incredible talent right into your home! This week includes The Seth Concert Series and It's Women's Play.. (more...)

4) Stage and Screen Actress Martha Stewart, Miss Adelaide in Original Production of GUYS AND DOLLS, Dies at 98

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that actress Martha Stewart has died at age 98. Stewart was known on Broadway for playing the role of Miss Adelaide in the original production of Guys and Dolls in the 1950s, also going on to perform in the West End production.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- The Met's nightly streams continue tonight at 7:30pm with Tchaikovsky's The Queen of Spades Starring Galina Gorchakova, Elisabeth Söderström, Plácido Domingo, Dmitri Hvorostovsky, and Nikolai Putilin, conducted by Valery Gergiev. Production by Elijah Moshinsky. From April 15, 1999. Tune in here!

- Stars in the House continues tonight at 8pm with Black Theatre United's Black Male Excellence in the Arts with host Darius de Haas joined by guests LeRoy McClain, Jared Grimes and Blair Underwood.

BWW Exclusive: Santino Fontana Sings 'Love Is An Open Door' with a TOOTSIE Twist As Part of The Seth Concert Series

Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 is now a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series.

Check out an exclusive clip from the concert, which premiered this weekend, featuring Santino singing the 'Love Is An Open Door' duet from Frozen as Prince Hans and Dorothy Michaels from Tootsie.

What we're watching: Watch the Cast of TINA Unite to Perform Daniel J. Watts' Poignant Poem, 'The Gatherers'

Days after Broadway theatres went dark and cities shuttered last March, TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL's Tony-nominated Daniel J. Watts (Ike Turner) sat down to write a tribute to those who gather. A year later-amidst a renewed racial reckoning and a pandemic that continues to evolve our public and private selves-his words ring truer than ever.

Created by the cast of TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL for Black History Month, watch the company perform Watts' poem "The Gatherers" and honor the essential people in their lives, onstage and off.

