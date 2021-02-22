VIDEO: Watch the Cast of TINA Unite to Perform Daniel J. Watts' Poignant Poem, 'The Gatherers'

Days after Broadway theatres went dark and cities shuttered last March, TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL's Tony-nominated Daniel J. Watts (Ike Turner) sat down to write a tribute to those who gather. A year later-amidst a renewed racial reckoning and a pandemic that continues to evolve our public and private selves-his words ring truer than ever.

Created by the cast of TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL for Black History Month, watch the company perform Watts' poem "The Gatherers" and honor the essential people in their lives, onstage and off.

Watts has appeared in eight Broadway shows including Hamilton, In The Heights and Memphis. Off Broadway he has starred in Suzan-Lori Parks' Death of the Last Black Man in the Entire World (Signature Theatre) and the world premiere of Whorl Inside A Loop (2nd Stage). TV credits include recurring roles on Amazon's "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," NBC's "Blindspot," and HBO's "Vinyl" and "The Deuce." "The Good Wife" (CBS), "Blue Bloods" (CBS), "Odd Mom Out" (Bravo), "The Night Of" (HBO), "Boardwalk Empire" (HBO), "Person of Interest" (CBS), "Broad City" (Comedy Central) and "Smash" (NBC).