Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Celebrating Black History Month
Click Here for More Articles on Celebrating Black History Month

VIDEO: Watch the Cast of TINA Unite to Perform Daniel J. Watts' Poignant Poem, 'The Gatherers'

The poem honors the essential people in their lives, onstage and off.

Feb. 22, 2021  

Days after Broadway theatres went dark and cities shuttered last March, TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL's Tony-nominated Daniel J. Watts (Ike Turner) sat down to write a tribute to those who gather. A year later-amidst a renewed racial reckoning and a pandemic that continues to evolve our public and private selves-his words ring truer than ever.

Created by the cast of TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL for Black History Month, watch the company perform Watts' poem "The Gatherers" and honor the essential people in their lives, onstage and off.

Watts has appeared in eight Broadway shows including Hamilton, In The Heights and Memphis. Off Broadway he has starred in Suzan-Lori Parks' Death of the Last Black Man in the Entire World (Signature Theatre) and the world premiere of Whorl Inside A Loop (2nd Stage). TV credits include recurring roles on Amazon's "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," NBC's "Blindspot," and HBO's "Vinyl" and "The Deuce." "The Good Wife" (CBS), "Blue Bloods" (CBS), "Odd Mom Out" (Bravo), "The Night Of" (HBO), "Boardwalk Empire" (HBO), "Person of Interest" (CBS), "Broad City" (Comedy Central) and "Smash" (NBC).

VIDEO: Watch the Cast of TINA Unite to Perform Daniel J. Watts' Poignant Poem, 'The Gatherers'
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Derrick Davis
Derrick Davis
Christopher Fitzgerald
Christopher Fitzgerald
Laura Osnes
Laura Osnes

Related Articles
VIDEO: Watch Miranda, Gorman & More in #Ham4Progress Photo

VIDEO: Watch Miranda, Gorman & More in #Ham4Progress

Celebrating Black History Month: MEMPHIS Turns Up the Dial on Broadway Photo

Celebrating Black History Month: MEMPHIS Turns Up the Dial on Broadway

Celebrating Black History Month: RAGTIME Arrives on Ellis Island Photo

Celebrating Black History Month: RAGTIME Arrives on Ellis Island

Get Healthy This Month with The Ultimate BIPOC FitPro Database! Photo

Get Healthy This Month with The Ultimate BIPOC FitPro Database!


From This Author BroadwayWorld TV