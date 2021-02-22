Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!

BroadwayWorld Events is bringing you incredible talent right into your home!

February 22 at 3pm ET - The Seth Concert Series

Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers. This week's guest is Santino Fontana!

February 24 at 7pm ET - It's Women's Play Presents ORIGINAL

Canada's PerSIStence Theatre Company presents ORIGINAL, written and performed by SHARON KING-CAMPBELL. Part of this feminist theatre company's one-woman play series IT'S WOMEN'S PLAY, ORIGINAL explores what being a woman means and has meant throughout Western Civilization, from creation to right now. Actor King-Campbell plays the three "original women" - Eve, Embla, and Pandora - who continue to wander the earth long after their stories were first told.

February 28 at 3pm ET & 8pm ET - The Seth Concert Series

Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers. This week's guest is Brian Stokes Mitchell!

