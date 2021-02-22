Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BroadwayWorld Events
Feb. 22, 2021  

See what's coming up for the week of February 22.

Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!February 22 at 3pm ET - The Seth Concert Series

Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers. This week's guest is Santino Fontana!

BUY TICKETS HERE

Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!February 24 at 7pm ET - It's Women's Play Presents ORIGINAL

Canada's PerSIStence Theatre Company presents ORIGINAL, written and performed by SHARON KING-CAMPBELL. Part of this feminist theatre company's one-woman play series IT'S WOMEN'S PLAY, ORIGINAL explores what being a woman means and has meant throughout Western Civilization, from creation to right now. Actor King-Campbell plays the three "original women" - Eve, Embla, and Pandora - who continue to wander the earth long after their stories were first told.

BUY TICKETS HERE

Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!February 28 at 3pm ET & 8pm ET - The Seth Concert Series

Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers. This week's guest is Brian Stokes Mitchell!

BUY TICKETS HERE

Full list of previously announced events:

March

3/3 - It's Women's Play Presents Offensive to Some (TICKETS)

3/7 - The Seth Concert Series with Eva Noblezada (TICKETS)

3/10 - It's Women's Play Presents I Am a Genius (TICKETS)

3/13 - Eric Jordan Young featuring Philip Fortenberry (TICKETS)

3/14 - The Seth Concert Series with Emily Skinner (TICKETS)

3/21 - The Seth Concert Series with Jackie Hoffman (TICKETS)

3/28 - The Seth Concert Series with Ashley Spencer (TICKETS)

3/29 - The Seth Concert Series with Ashley Spencer (TICKETS)


