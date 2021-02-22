Apple TV Releases a First Look at Musical Parody Series SCHMIGADOON!

Click Here for More Articles on SCHMIGADOON!

Apple TV+ unveiled a first look at "Schmigadoon!," a new musical comedy series executive produced by Lorne Michaels, and starring Emmy Award nominee Cecily Strong and Emmy Award winner Keegan-Michael Key. It will premiere this summer on Apple TV+.

Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Fred Armisen, Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski and Ann Harada will appear alongside Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong in the new series.

"Schmigadoon!," a parody of iconic musicals, stars Strong and Key as a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship when they discover a magical town in which everyone is living in a studio musical from the 1940s. They then discover that they can't leave until they find "true love."

Key starred in the Broadway production of "Meteor Shower" and Off-Broadway in "Hamlet" and "Have a Nice Day." Strong, a long-running player on "Saturday Night Live," has performed with improv troupe Virgin Daquiri at venues like the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and the Goodman Theater.

Hailing from Broadway Video and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, "Schmigadoon!" is co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio. Cinco Paul serves as showrunner, and wrote all of the original music for the series. Barry Sonnenfeld directs and executive produces.

In addition to starring, Cecily Strong serves as producer, and Ken Daurio serves as consulting producer and writer. Andrew Singer executive produces with Lorne Michaels on behalf of Broadway Video.

Apple TV+ is home to award-winning Apple Originals from today's most imaginative storytellers. Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens.

See the first-look image here:

Photo Credit: Apple TV