Wake Up With BWW 2/2: Jeremy Jordan & Ashley Spencer's Seth Concert is Now Available on Demand, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Jeremy Jordan and Ashley Spencer's performance as part of The Seth Concert Series, is now available On Demand! Watch a clip below of the pair singing a Broadway medley!

Samantha Barks has announced her engagement to fellow Broadway actor Alex Michael Stoll. The pair appeared in Pretty Woman the Musical on Broadway together in 2018-2019.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Broadway Jukebox: Bundle Up with 25 Songs for a Broadway Snow Day!

Bundle up! 2021 has begun and winter has officially arrived! As the temperatures drop and the winds of winter howl, have your very own Broadway snow day with these 25 songs that celebrate snow, ice, and all things winter!. (more...)

2) Samantha Barks Announces Engagement to Alex Michael Stoll!

Samantha Barks has announced her engagement to fellow Broadway actor Alex Michael Stoll. The pair appeared in Pretty Woman the Musical on Broadway together in 2018-2019.. (more...)

3) Exclusive: Jeremy Jordan & Ashley Spencer Sing a Broadway Medley As Part of The Seth Concert Series; Now Available On Demand!

by Team BWW

Jeremy Jordan and Ashley Spencer's performance as part of The Seth Concert Series, is now available On Demand!. (more...)

4) Brett Boles is Deconstructing Broadway's Best Songs on New TikTok Series- THE M. TEA

Brett Boles, an award-winning musical theatre composer/lyricist, high school choir teacher, and longtime member of the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop has launched a new series on TikTok called "The M. Tea." In one month's time, it has amassed a following of over 22,000 with more than 40 episodes released.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Janet Dacal

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Verdi's La Forza del Destino, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Stars in the House returns tonight at 8pm. Black Theatre United honors Cicely Tyson with host NaTasha Williams and guests Angela Robinson, Rhonda Ross, Dr. Traci Gardner, Linda Twine and Jordan Sparks. Learn more here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Ben Rimalower's Broken Records QuaranStreams Continues with Barbra Streisand in Concert!

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you the newest episode of our first self-produced podcast - Ben Rimalower's Broken Records, The Albums You Wouldn't Shut Up About. On each weekly episode Rimalower and co-host Daniel Nolen chat with guests about one album that they were obsessed with, how they discovered it, what it led them to, where they were in life when it impacted them and how it's stayed with them since.

In this episode, Ben and Daniel discuss Barbra Streisand's 2006 concert, filmed during her record setting tour, Streisand: The Tour. The concert was co-conceived and directed by past Broken Records guest Richard Jay-Alexander, and includes guest appearances by Il Divo.

What we're watching: Watch Susan Egan, Nicholas Rodriguez & More on Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party

The 43rd episode of Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party aired on Monday, February 1 at 8 pm ET, and featured live musical performances by Beauty and the Beast's "Belle," Susan Egan, jazz piano virtuoso Dan Tepfer, TicToc sensation Charles Eastman, Broadway leading man Nicholas Rodriguez, and Cincinnati Conservatory musical theater performer Jenny Mollet!

Social Butterfly: Watch Mischief Movie Night Takeover Our Instagram!

Mischief Movie Night In took over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Story this past Saturday, January 30. Missed all the fun? No worries! Watch the story highlights to get a behind the scenes look at the production!

Mischief Movie Night In is a hilarious, livestreamed night of improv, from the team behind The Play That Goes Wrong, Peter Pan Goes Wrong and The Goes Wrong Show. Thanks Dave Hearn and Bryony Corrigan for taking over our Instagram on Saturday!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!