Wake Up With BWW 2/10: Alex Brightman to Return to BEETLEJUICE, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Alex Brightman in Beetlejuice

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include Alex Brightman's return to Beetlejuice! The two-time Tony nominee will reprise his role when the musical returns from the dead at Broadway's Marquis Theatre on Friday, April 8, 2022.

Plus, West Side Story is headed to Disney+, Les Miserables announces a new tour, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Today's Top Stories

WEST SIDE STORY Sets Disney+ Streaming Date

by Michael Major

Steven Spielberg's award-winning, critically-acclaimed "West Side Story," has announced that it will be coming to Disney+. In addition, the ABC one-hour special "Something's Coming: West Side Story - A Special Edition of 20/20'" is available to stream on Disney+ now. The film stars Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, Rita Moreno, and more.. (more...)

Alex Brightman Will Reprise Role in BEETLEJUICE on Broadway

by Nicole Rosky

It's the Day-O audiences have been waiting for....two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman will re- incarnate as BEETLEJUICE when the smash-hit musical returns from the dead at Broadway's Marquis Theatre on Friday, April 8, 2022. Full casting to be announced scarily soon!. (more...)

Dramatic Publishing 'Fully Vindicated' After Winning in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Arbitration

by Nicole Rosky

As BroadwayWorld first reported in 2019, a legal battle between the Harper Lee Estate and Dramatic Publishing has been ongoing since the arrival of Aaron Sorkin's Broadway adaptation of the play.. (more...)

National Tour of LES MISERABLES to Launch October 2022

by A.A. Cristi

Cameron Mackintosh announced today that his acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISERABLES, will relaunch its record-breaking tour of North America in October 2022.. (more...)

Photos: THE MUSIC MAN Celebrates Broadway Debuts of 21 Cast Members

by Bruce Glikas

On Tuesday, February 8, The Music Man kicked off its opening week with a special event including an (un)official Mayoral Proclamation by Mayor George Shinn (Jefferson Mays) and a performance by The Barbershop Quartet (Phillip Boykin, Eddie Korbich, Daniel Torres, Nicholas Ward), all to celebrate the production's 21 Broadway debuts.. (more...)

THE MUSIC MAN Launches Initiative to Offer 10,000 Subsidized Tickets to Students, Their Families & Teachers

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Producers Barry Diller, David Geffen, and Kate Horton announced today that the smash hit Broadway musical The Music Man is making available 10,000 tickets at just $20 each to New York City students, their families, and their teachers to help foster a love and appreciation for the arts by making Broadway more accessible.. (more...)

Lin-Manuel Miranda Teases ENCANTO Broadway Adaptation

by Michael Major

In a recent interview, Miranda shared his thoughts on the possibility of an Encanto stage adaption. Additionally, the Hamilton creator explained that he already has ideas for the stage version's finale. Miranda wrote eight original tracks for the new film, including 'We Don't Talk About Bruno,' which is sitting at #1 of the Billboard Hot 100.. (more...)

Complete Casting Announced For THE WANDERER At Paper Mill Playhouse

by Stephi Wild

Paper Mill Playhouse has announced casting for the world premiere of The Wanderer, the new Broadway-bound musical based on the life and music of Rock & Roll Hall-of-Famer Dion DiMucci.. (more...)

Broadway League Confirms Mask Policy Will Remain Through April 30

by Nicole Rosky

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is expected to drop the state's indoor mask mandate today, but will that change affect the rules for Broadway audiences anytime soon? BroadwayWorld has just learned from the Broadway League that mask guidance will indeed stay in place through April 30, 2022 as previously announced.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!