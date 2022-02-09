Photos: THE MUSIC MAN Celebrates Broadway Debuts of 21 Cast Members
This event marked the first time any cast members will be seen in costume outside of the theater.
On Tuesday, February 8, The Music Man kicked off its opening week with a special event including an (un)official Mayoral Proclamation by Mayor George Shinn (Jefferson Mays) and a performance by The Barbershop Quartet (Phillip Boykin, Eddie Korbich, Daniel Torres, Nicholas Ward), all to celebrate the production's 21 Broadway debuts.
This event marked the first time any cast members will be seen in costume outside of the theater.
BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos below!
Starring two-time Tony Award®, Grammy Award®, and Emmy Award®-winning star Hugh Jackman as Professor Harold Hill, and also starring two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo, The Music Man Opening Night will take place Thursday, February 10, 2022 at the Winter Garden Theatre.
The Winter Garden Theatre housed such history-making productions as Funny Girl, West Side Story, Mame, and many more. The Music Man features the most Broadway debuts of any production in the theatre's 111-year history.
The production is directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Signage at The Winter Garden Theater
Director Jerry Zaks
The Music Man's 21 young cast members making their Broadway debuts
"The Barbershop Quartet" Phillip Boykin, Nicholas Ward, Daniel Torres and Eddie Korbich
"The Barbershop Quartet" Phillip Boykin, Nicholas Ward, Daniel Torres, Eddie Korbich and Jefferson Mays as "River City's own Mayor George Shinn"
Jefferson Mays as "River City's own Mayor George Shinn"
"The Barbershop Quartet" Phillip Boykin, Nicholas Ward, Daniel Torres, Eddie Korbich and Jefferson Mays as "River City's own Mayor George Shinn"
Jefferson Mays as "River City's own Mayor George Shinn"
"The Barbershop Quartet" Phillip Boykin, Nicholas Ward, Daniel Torres, Eddie Korbich, Jefferson Mays as "River City's own Mayor George Shinn" and The Cast
Nicholas Ward, Daniel Torres, Eddie Korbich and Jefferson Mays as "River City's own Mayor George Shinn"
"The Barbershop Quartet" PhillipBoykin, Nicholas Ward, Daniel Torres, Eddie Korbich and Jefferson Mays as "River City's own Mayor George Shinn"
Eddie Korbich and Jefferson Mays as "River City's own Mayor George Shinn"
"The Barbershop Quartet" Phillip Boykin, Nicholas Ward, Daniel Torres and Eddie Korbich
The Music Man's 21 young cast members making their Broadway debuts
The Music Man's 21 young cast members making their Broadway debuts
The Music Man's 21 young cast members making their Broadway debuts
The Music Man's 21 young cast members making their Broadway debuts
The Music Man's 21 young cast members making their Broadway debuts
The Music Man's 21 young cast members making their Broadway debuts
Jefferson Mays and "The Barbershop Quartet" Phillip Boykin, Nicholas Ward, Daniel Torres, Eddie Korbich and The Music Man's 21 young cast members making their Broadway debuts
Jefferson Mays and "The Barbershop Quartet" Phillip Boykin, Nicholas Ward, Daniel Torres, Eddie Korbich and The Music Man's 21 young cast members making their Broadway debuts
Jefferson Mays and "The Barbershop Quartet" Phillip Boykin, Nicholas Ward, Daniel Torres and Eddie Korbich
The Music Man's 21 young cast members making their Broadway debuts
The Music Man's 21 young cast members making their Broadway debuts
Phillip Boykin, Nicholas Ward, Jefferson Mays, Daniel Torres and Eddie Korbich
Phillip Boykin, Nicholas Ward, Jefferson Mays, Daniel Torres and Eddie Korbich
Jefferson Mays as "River City's own Mayor George Shinn"
Jefferson Mays as "River City's own Mayor George Shinn"
Jefferson Mays as "River City's own Mayor George Shinn"
Benjamin Pajak as "Winthrop Paroo"
Benjamin Pajak as "Winthrop Paroo"
Jefferson Mays as "River City's own Mayor George Shinn"
Jefferson Mays as "River City's own Mayor George Shinn"