THE MUSIC MAN
Photos: THE MUSIC MAN Celebrates Broadway Debuts of 21 Cast Members

This event marked the first time any cast members will be seen in costume outside of the theater.

Feb. 9, 2022  

On Tuesday, February 8, The Music Man kicked off its opening week with a special event including an (un)official Mayoral Proclamation by Mayor George Shinn (Jefferson Mays) and a performance by The Barbershop Quartet (Phillip Boykin, Eddie Korbich, Daniel Torres, Nicholas Ward), all to celebrate the production's 21 Broadway debuts.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos below!

Starring two-time Tony Award®, Grammy Award®, and Emmy Award®-winning star Hugh Jackman as Professor Harold Hill, and also starring two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo, The Music Man Opening Night will take place Thursday, February 10, 2022 at the Winter Garden Theatre.

The Winter Garden Theatre housed such history-making productions as Funny Girl, West Side Story, Mame, and many more. The Music Man features the most Broadway debuts of any production in the theatre's 111-year history.

The production is directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Signage at The Winter Garden Theater

Director Jerry Zaks

The Music Man's 21 young cast members making their Broadway debuts

"The Barbershop Quartet" Phillip Boykin, Nicholas Ward, Daniel Torres and Eddie Korbich

"The Barbershop Quartet" Phillip Boykin, Nicholas Ward, Daniel Torres, Eddie Korbich and Jefferson Mays as "River City's own Mayor George Shinn"

Jefferson Mays as "River City's own Mayor George Shinn"

"The Barbershop Quartet" Phillip Boykin, Nicholas Ward, Daniel Torres, Eddie Korbich and Jefferson Mays as "River City's own Mayor George Shinn"

Jefferson Mays as "River City's own Mayor George Shinn"

"The Barbershop Quartet" Phillip Boykin, Nicholas Ward, Daniel Torres, Eddie Korbich, Jefferson Mays as "River City's own Mayor George Shinn" and The Cast

Nicholas Ward, Daniel Torres, Eddie Korbich and Jefferson Mays as "River City's own Mayor George Shinn"

"The Barbershop Quartet" PhillipBoykin, Nicholas Ward, Daniel Torres, Eddie Korbich and Jefferson Mays as "River City's own Mayor George Shinn"

Eddie Korbich and Jefferson Mays as "River City's own Mayor George Shinn"

"The Barbershop Quartet" Phillip Boykin, Nicholas Ward, Daniel Torres and Eddie Korbich

The Music Man's 21 young cast members making their Broadway debuts

The Music Man's 21 young cast members making their Broadway debuts

The Music Man's 21 young cast members making their Broadway debuts

The Music Man's 21 young cast members making their Broadway debuts

The Music Man's 21 young cast members making their Broadway debuts

The Music Man's 21 young cast members making their Broadway debuts

Jefferson Mays and "The Barbershop Quartet" Phillip Boykin, Nicholas Ward, Daniel Torres, Eddie Korbich and The Music Man's 21 young cast members making their Broadway debuts

Jefferson Mays and "The Barbershop Quartet" Phillip Boykin, Nicholas Ward, Daniel Torres, Eddie Korbich and The Music Man's 21 young cast members making their Broadway debuts

Jefferson Mays and "The Barbershop Quartet" Phillip Boykin, Nicholas Ward, Daniel Torres and Eddie Korbich

The Music Man's 21 young cast members making their Broadway debuts

The Music Man's 21 young cast members making their Broadway debuts

Phillip Boykin, Nicholas Ward, Jefferson Mays, Daniel Torres and Eddie Korbich

Phillip Boykin, Nicholas Ward, Jefferson Mays, Daniel Torres and Eddie Korbich

Jefferson Mays as "River City's own Mayor George Shinn"

Jefferson Mays as "River City's own Mayor George Shinn"

Jefferson Mays as "River City's own Mayor George Shinn"

Benjamin Pajak as "Winthrop Paroo"

Benjamin Pajak as "Winthrop Paroo"

Jefferson Mays as "River City's own Mayor George Shinn"

Jefferson Mays as "River City's own Mayor George Shinn"


