Broadway League Confirms Mask Policy Will Remain Through April 30

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is expected to drop the state's indoor mask mandate today, but will that change affect the rules for Broadway audiences anytime soon? BroadwayWorld has just learned from the Broadway League that mask guidance will indeed stay in place through April 30, 2022 as previously announced.

Currently, the owners and operators of all 41 Broadway theatres in New York City require both masks and vaccines for all theatregoers. For more detailed information visit: https://www.broadway.org/info/covid-19-updates/

Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League said last month: "We're proud to continue setting the gold standard of covid health protocols in all our Broadway theatres in New York. We're equally proud to assure our ticket buyers' purchases are secure with our flexible Buy With Confidence refund and exchange policies. Our theatres and world class shows are open for business, ready to welcome and enrapture our audiences, as we've done every day for the past five months. Come join us!"