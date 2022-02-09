Alex Brightman Will Reprise Role in BEETLEJUICE on Broadway

It's the Day-O audiences have been waiting for....two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman will re- incarnate as Beetlejuice when the smash-hit musical returns from the dead at Broadway's Marquis Theatre on Friday, April 8, 2022. Full casting to be announced scarily soon!

It's showtime, folks! The ghost-with-the-most makes his Broadway return in this edgy and irreverent musical comedy based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film. Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.

Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice) is a writer and two-time Tony-nominated actor who has been seen on Broadway in School of Rock, Matilda, Big Fish, Wicked, and Glory Days. TV credits include "Law & Order: SVU", "Documentary Now," "The Good Fight," "Impractical Jokers," "Blue Bloods," "SMILF," and "Important Things w/ Demetri Martin." You can hear Alex on the acclaimed animated series, "Helluva Boss", and the upcoming Netflix series, "Dead End: Paranormal Park." Musical writing credits include It's Kind of a Funny Story (Universal Theatrical), The Whipping Boy, and Make Me Bad (all with writing partner Drew Gasparini). His newest play, Everything is Fine, and television series, "Singular", are currently in development. He dedicates his performance to those living with chronic pain and illness and urges you to check out and donate to The Arthritis Foundation.

Tickets for Beetlejuice at Broadway's Marquis Theatre range from $69-$169 and are now available at www.Ticketmaster.com, with the Marquis Theatre box office opening Friday, February 18. The playing schedule for Beetlejuice is as follows: Tuesday and Thursday at 7pm, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday at 8pm, with matinees Wednesday and Saturday at 2pm, and Sunday at 3pm.

BEETLEJUICE is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!, Director of Warner Bros. forthcoming TOTO, the animated musical film adaptation of Michael Morpurgo and Emma Chichester Clark's 2017 book), with an original score by Tony Award nominee Eddie Perfect (King Kong), a book by Tony Award nominee Scott Brown ("Castle Rock") & Tony and Emmy Award nominee Anthony King ("Robbie"), music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul (Joan of Arc: Into the Fire), and choreography by Connor Gallagher (The Robber Bridegroom).