Lin-Manuel Miranda Teases ENCANTO Broadway Adaptation

Lin-Manuel Miranda has teased a possible Broadway transfer of Encanto.

In a recent interview with E! News, Miranda shared his thoughts on the possibility of a stage adaption of Encanto, stating: "I think it weirdly lends itself well. They don't always. I can't picture a Moana Broadway musical. I don't know how you'd do the ocean."

Miranda wrote eight original tracks for the new film, many of which are currently topping the Billboard Hot 100 music charts, including "We Don't Talk About Bruno," which is sitting at #1. The Hamilton creator went on to explain that he already has ideas for the stage version's finale.

"I will tell you that my first draft of the last song in the movie, 'All of You,' was like seven minutes long," he said to E. "It was so late in production that they were like, 'Lin, we won't make the movie in time. You actually have to cut this down.' So I've got the Broadway finale in the chamber for a deeper version of that last song."

While Disney has not yet confirmed any future plans for Encanto, Miranda concluded that he "would love" to continue exploring the stories of the Madrigal family.

"There are so many stories in that house that it would be wonderful to expand on it, whether it's a stage version, whether it's a series, whether it's another movie. There's lots of stories in there."

The 60th film by Walt Disney Animation Studios, Encanto, tells the tale of the Madrigals, an extraordinary family living in a magical house in the mountains of Colombia. But when Mirabel, the only ordinary Madrigal, discovers the magic surrounding their home is in danger, she may be her family's last hope.

Disney's "Encanto" is now streaming on Disney+ and in theaters and arrives on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD February 8. The Encanto vinyl album can be pre-ordered here.