National Tour of LES MISERABLES to Launch October 2022

Cameron Mackintosh announced today that his acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISERABLES, will relaunch its record-breaking tour of North America in October 2022 at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, OH.

This tour of LES MISERABLES will play more than 60 week-long and multi-week engagements through next two years and beyond. A complete tour schedule and casting will be announced at a later date. LesMiz.com is the official global website for LES MISERABLES and will be updated soon with additional details and cities as they are announced.

Cameron Mackintosh said, "The phenomenon of Les Misérables never fails to astound me. No show in history has been able to continually reinvent itself and remain a contemporary musical attracting new generations of brilliant new talent, many of whom go on to international stardom.

"Thanks to the brilliance of Victor Hugo's timeless story, Herbert Kretzmer's incomparable lyrics, and Boublil & Schönberg's iconic score which regularly tops worldwide polls as one of the greatest of all time, Les Miz continuously brings new audiences to their feet as the story wraps around their hearts and the music thrills beyond compare.

"The last two years have been incredibly difficult for everyone, but especially for those of us who work in theatre. We have been forced to stop everywhere - our art has been locked up. At last, the world is coming to grips with how to live safely ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­with the pandemic. It's time to let the people sing again and no show in the world has ever demonstrated the survival of the human spirit better than Les Miz. We are all thrilled to be Bringing Her Home again to you."

Since Cameron Mackintosh first conceived this acclaimed new production of LES MISERABLES in 2009 to celebrate the show's 25th anniversary it has taken the world by storm continuing to enjoy record-breaking runs in countries including North America, Australia, Japan, Korea, France and Spain. The North American production relaunched its national tour in 2017 and played 94 engagements until the tour was halted in March 2020 due to the global pandemic.

"Being the first city to put this blockbuster musical back on the road is a testament to the passion, dedication and size of our Broadway audiences in Cleveland," said Playhouse Square President and CEO Gina Vernaci. "We are thrilled to be working once again with Cameron Mackintosh and his brilliant team."

Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, LES MISERABLES tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption - a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history.

Boublil & Schönberg's magnificent score of LES MISERABLES includes the classic songs "I Dreamed a Dream," "On My Own," "Bring Him Home," "Do You Hear The People Sing?," "One Day More," "Master of the House" and many more. Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries and 22 languages, LES MISERABLES is undisputedly still one of the world's most popular musicals.

To date, LES MISERABLES remains the 6th longest-running Broadway production of all time.

Cameron Mackintosh's production of LES MISERABLES is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. Orchestrations are by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke and Stephen Brooker with original orchestrations by John Cameron. The production is directed by James Powell and Laurence Connor, designed by Matt Kinley inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, with costumes by Andreane Neofitou and Christine Rowland, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, musical staging by Michael Ashcroft and Geoffrey Garratt, and music supervision by Stephen Brooker and James Moore.