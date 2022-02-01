Wake Up With BWW 2/1: Josh Groban Tour, THE LAST UNICORN Musical, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Today's top stories include a new rule for critics being invited to The Music Man. Breaking from the Broadway tradition, the musical has invited critics to its opening night performance rather than to previews.

Josh Groban is going on tour this summer! This tour will be the first time Josh has played songs for a live audience off his latest album, Harmony.

Plus, a new stage musical adaptation of the book 'The Last Unicorn' is in the works! Pop singer/songwriter Fergie is attached to the musical in some capacity, but no further details are announced at this time.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Today's Top Stories

THE MUSIC MAN Will Not Invite Critics to Preview Performances

by Stephi Wild

The Broadway production of The Music Man has opted not to invite critics to preview performances ahead of its opening night. Breaking from the long-held Broadway tradition, the musical, led by Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, has instead invited critics to its opening night performance on February 10.. (more...)

Jackie Hoffman & More Join GREASE Prequel Series RISE OF THE PINK LADIES

by Michael Major

Paramount+ has unveiled the cast of Grease: The Rise of the Pink Ladies, a new prequel series that takes place four years before the iconic movie musical. The cast features Jackie Hoffman, Jonathan Nieves, Marisa Davila, Cheyenne Isabel, Ari Notaromaso, Shanel Bailey, Jason Schmidt, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper, and Ari Notartomaso.. (more...)

Hulu Greenlights New Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez Musical Comedy Series

by Michael Major

Hulu has greenlit Up Here, a new musical comedy series with original music by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Hamilton's Tony-winner Thomas Kail is slated to direct with Tony-winning Dear Evan Hansen writer Steven Levenson serving as show runner. The musical romantic comedy is set in New York City follows a couple falling in love in 1999.. (more...)

Josh Groban Announces 2022 Harmony Summer Tour

by Michael Major

This tour will be the first time Josh has played songs for a live audience off his latest album, Harmony, released in November 2020. Special guests joining him on this tour are the legendary New Orleans Preservation Hall Jazz Band as well as violinist/singer Lucia Micarelli, and singer-songwriter Eleri Ward.. (more...)

Stage Musical Adaptation of the Book THE LAST UNICORN is in the Works With Fergie Attached

by Stephi Wild

A new stage musical adaptation of the book 'The Last Unicorn' is in the works! According to the official website for Beagleverse, the entertainment company created in partnership with the book's author Peter S. Beagle, the book will also be adapted into a live action film. Pop singer/songwriter Fergie is attached to the musical in some capacity, but no further details are announced at this time.. (more...)

VIDEO: Rachel Zegler & Andrew Garfield Interview Each Other for Variety's Actors on Actors Series

by Michael Major

On the latest episode of Variety's Actors on Actors series, Rachel Zegler and Andrew Garfield sat down to discuss their performances in West Side Story and tick, tick...BOOM! The pair also discussed Garfield's appearace in the recent Spider-Man film, Zegler being cast as Snow White in Disney's upcoming remake, their beginnings in theatre, and more.. (more...)

Photos: Charlotte d'Amboise, Bianca Marroquin, James Monroe Iglehart and More Star in CHICAGO on Broadway!

by A.A. Cristi

The Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago is now playing at New York's Ambassador Theatre.. (more...)

VIDEO: Cast Of JAGGED LITTLE PILL Performs At The Australian Open

by Stage Tube

The cast of Jagged Little Pill, the Grammy and Tony Award winning Broadway musical, inspired Alanis Morissette's ground-breaking album of the same name, recently performed at the Australian open! Check out their full performance.. (more...)

Full Cast Announced For BUT I'M A CHEERLEADER: THE MUSICAL

by Stephi Wild

Grabbing the pom-poms and playing the high school senior who just loves cheerleading, Megan Williams, will be Alice Croft. The rest of the cast is completed by Oliver Brooks (Dad/Larry), Edward Chitticks (Jared/Rock), Damon Gould (André), Tiffany Graves (Mary Brown), Jodie Jacobs (Mom/Lloyd), Lemuel Knights (Mike), Evie Rose Lane (Graham), Harry Singh (Jalal), Jodie Steele (Kimberly/Hilary), Aaron Teoh (Dolph) and Kia-Paris Walcott (Sinead).. (more...)

Lisa Howard Will Join The National Tour Of WICKED as Madame Morrible

by Stephi Wild

Lisa Howard will take over the role of Madame Morrible in the National Tour of WICKED, beginning performances tomorrow February 1, 2022 at Centennial Hall in Tucson, AZ. . (more...)

Broadway Birthdays

A Happy Birthday shout-out to Michael C. Hall, who turns 51 today!

On stage, Michael C. Hall most recently starred in Thom Pain (Based on Nothing). He also recently starred as Thomas Newton in the London and New York Theatre Workshop productions of Lazarus (Drama Desk, Drama League, Lucille Lortel award nominations) by David Bowie & Enda Walsh, directed by Ivo van Hove and inspired by the novel The Man Who Fell to Earth by Walter Tevis. He starred in Skittle Commercial: The Broadway Musical, the upcoming advertising phenomenon that will debut during the Super Bowl this year.

Hall previously portrayed the title character in the Broadway production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, directed by Michael Mayer from the book by John Cameron Mitchell, with music and lyrics by Stephen Trask. He also starred in Will Eno's Broadway production of The Realistic Joneses (Drama League Award nomination) directed by Sam Gold and co-starring Toni Collette, Tracy Letts and Marisa Tomei. Hall made his Broadway debut in 1999 as the Master of Ceremonies in Sam Mendes' revival of Cabaret and portrayed Billy Flynn in 2002 in the revival of Chicago. Off-Broadway, Hall's credits include the Roundabout Theatre Company's Mr. Marmalade; Cymbeline, Macbeth, Timon of Athens and Henry V at The Public Theater/New York Shakespeare Festival, The English Teachers for MCC, the Manhattan Theatre Club's Corpus Christi, Romeo and Juliet at Center Stage, R Shoman at Williamstown and Skylight at the Mark Taper Forum. His television credits include "Safe," "The Crown," "Dexter" (SAG, Golden Globe awards; five Emmy nominations) and "Six Feet Under" (two SAG ensemble awards, Emmy nomination). On film, Hall appeared in Game Night, Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House, Christine, Cold in July and Kill Your Darlings. His forthcoming films include The Torture Report and In the Shadow of the Moon. He received his MFA from NYU.

