Stage Musical Adaptation of the Book THE LAST UNICORN is in the Works With Fergie Attached

A new stage musical adaptation of the book "The Last Unicorn" is in the works!

According to the official website for Beagleverse, the entertainment company created in partnership with the book's author Peter S. Beagle, the book will also be adapted into a live action film.

Pop singer/songwriter Fergie is attached to the musical in some capacity, but no further details are announced at this time.

The Last Unicorn is a fantasy novel by Beagle, published in 1968 by Viking Press in the U.S. and The Bodley Head in the U.K.

The book tells the tale of a unicorn, who believes she is the last of her kind in the world and undertakes a quest to discover what has happened to the others. It has sold more than five million copies worldwide since its original publication, and has been translated into at least twenty languages.

In 1982 the novel was made into an animated film, with a screenplay written by Beagle himself and animated by Topcraft. The voice actors include Christopher Lee, Angela Lansbury, Alan Arkin, Jeff Bridges, and Mia Farrow.

In 1988, a stage adaptation of the novel was presented by the Intiman Playhouse in Seattle, with a script written by Beagle. In fall 2009, a new stage adaptation was presented in Chicago by Promethean Theatre Ensemble.