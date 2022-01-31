VIDEO: Cast Of JAGGED LITTLE PILL Performs At The Australian Open

The cast of Jagged Little Pill, the Grammy and Tony Award winning Broadway musical, inspired Alanis Morissette's ground-breaking album of the same name, recently performed at the Australian open! Check out their full performance below.

Multi award winner Natalie Bassingthwaighte (she/her) stars in the production in the lead role of Mary Jane Healy, alongside critically acclaimed film, TV and stage actor and recording artist, Tim Draxl (he/him) as Steve Healy. Making her musical theatre debut, Emily Nkomo (she/her) stars as Frankie Healy, and Queensland Conservatorium of Music graduate Liam Head (he/him) will play Nick Healy.

Joining them will be the stellar ensemble cast Baylie Carson (they/she), Bella Choundary (she/her), Josh Gates (they/he), Matt Hamilton (he/him), Georgina Hopson (she/her), Marie Ikonomou (she/her), Caleb Jago-Ward (he/him), Jerome Javier (he/him), Giorgia Kennedy (she/her), Coby Njoroge (he/him), Noah Mullins (he/him), Isabella Roberts (she/her), Trevor Santos (he/him), Mon Vergara (they/them), Romy Vuksan (she/her) and Imani Willi

Due to popular demand, following its Melbourne season at the Comedy Theatre from January 2nd, the production will move to Perth's Crown Theatre from May 14th and due to demand will return to Theatre Royal Sydney from July 9th 2022. Tickets on sale now at jaggedmusical.com.

Inspired by the seminal rock album of the same name by seven-time Grammy Award winner Alanis Morissette, Jagged Little Pill is an "electrifying, visceral and stunning" (The Hollywood Reporter) new musical with an original story about a perfectly imperfect American family, written by Tony and Academy Award-winner Diablo Codya??(Juno, Tully). Ignited by Morissette's groundbreaking lyrics and music - from beloved hits such as "You Oughta Know," "Head Over Feet," "Hand In My Pocket," and "Ironic", to brand new songs written for the show - Jagged Little Pill is directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin). Through explosive choreography by Tony Award nominee and frequent Beyoncé collaborator Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui ("Apesh*t"; "Love Drought/Sandcastles" Live at The Grammys), and the raw power of an onstage band under the Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements of Grammy, Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Tom Kitt (Next to Normal, American Idiot), this emphatic new musical creates a spellbinding experience that "vaults the screaming audience to its collective feet" (The Guardian).

The story of Jagged Little Pill centres around the Healy's, a seemingly perfect suburban family striving to hide the cracks beneath the surface when a troubling event shakes their community. Driven by the themes and emotions of the original album, the musical embraces today's powerful social voice and burns with passion in its uplifting storytelling, ultimately highlighting the hope and healing that comes when people come together.

Released on June 13, 1995, the tremendous success of Alanis Morissette's album Jagged Little Pill skyrocketed her to become the bestselling international debut artist in history; a title she still holds, with the record's sales reaching 33 million copies worldwide and winning 5 Grammy Awards. Now, 25 years after its release, Jagged Little Pill continues to be one of the Top 20 Best-Selling Albums of All Time. In Australia, the album has sold in excess of one million albums, is certified 2 x Diamond, spent 10 weeks at #1 and was the highest selling album in 1996. With 10 eclectic and acclaimed albums released over the subsequent years, Morissette's music has garnered 7 Grammy Awards (with 14 nominations), a Golden Globe nomination, and total sales of over 60 million albums.

JAGGED LITTLE PILL opened on Broadway in December 2019 following its record-breaking, sold-out world premiere at the American Repertory Theater. Fans and critics were unapologetic with their love for the musical and are now awaiting its triumphant post Covid Broadway return on October 21st. Its success continued throughout the pause with a 2021 Grammy Award win for the Best Musical Theatre Album released through Atlantic Records and scooping the pool with 15 Tony Award nominations and winning 2 awards including Best Book of a Musical for Diablo Cody and Best featured Actress in a Musical for Lauren Patten.

The Australasian premiere of Jagged Little Pill in Sydney is supported by the NSW Government through Create NSW and Destination NSW.