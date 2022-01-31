Hulu Greenlights New Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez Musical Comedy Series

Hulu has greenlit Up Here, a new musical comedy series with original music by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Tony-winner Thomas Kail is slated to direct with Tony-winner Steven Levenson serving as show runner.

The musical romantic comedy is set in New York City in the waning days of 1999, following the extraordinary story of one ordinary couple, as they fall in love - and discover that the single greatest obstacle to finding happiness together might just be themselves - and the treacherous world of memories, obsessions, fears, and fantasies that lives inside their heads.

Casting is currently underway for the new eight-episode series with production scheduled for this summer in New York.

Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson Lopez are one of the most celebrated songwriting teams in history, on stage and screen. Most recently, they wrote the acclaimed songs for "WandaVision" the hit TV series about superpower heroes living in suburbia. Robert, who is a double EGOT winner-Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, Tonys - has created the phenomenally successful "Avenue Q", "Book of Mormon" and "Frozen". Kristin has shared those awards, working with Robert on "Frozen", "Up Here", and "Coco", as well as collaborating with others on the musical, "In Transit".

Thomas Kail won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical for Hamilton. Kail's Broadway credits include In the Heights (Tony nom.), Lombardi, Magic/Bird.

Steven Levenson's plays include The Unavoidable Disappearance Of Tom Durnin (Roundabout Theatre Company), Core Values (Ars Nova), The Language of Trees (Roundabout), Seven Minutes In Heaven (Colt Coeur), and the book for Dear Evan Hansen.