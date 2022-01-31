VIDEO: Rachel Zegler & Andrew Garfield Interview Each Other for Variety's Actors on Actors Series

On the latest episode of Variety's Actors on Actors series, Rachel Zegler and Andrew Garfield sat down to discuss their performances in two movie musicals of 2021, West Side Story and tick, tick...BOOM!

"I watched you break onto the stage in "Angels in America" so brilliantly and beautifully. Then to watch you in a musical portraying someone that I hold so near and dear my entire life. I never thought I would get to see Jonathan Larson live again," Zegler said to Garfield.

"I love that you are so connected to Jonathan. One of the amazing things about being a part of 'tick, tick ...BOOM!' is that it is just continuing those ripples. Just like you are continuing the ripples of Stephen Sondheim with 'West Side Story.' That's what's so profound about Jonathan," Garfield said in the interview.

The pair also discussed Garfield's appearace in the recent Spider-Man: No Way Home film, Zegler being cast as Snow White in Disney's upcoming live-action remake, their beginnings in theatre, and more.

Spielberg's West Side Story debuted in theaters in December to rave reviews. The film tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City. With music by Stephen Sondheim and Leonard Bernstein with a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award® winner Tony Kushner, the film stars Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, Rita Moreno, David Alvarez, and more.

Now streaming on Netflix, tick, tick...BOOM! is the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, who revolutionized theater as the creator of Rent. The film stars Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesús, Joshua Henry, MJ Rodriguez, and Vanessa Hudgens.

Watch the complete interview here: