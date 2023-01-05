Wake Up With BWW 1/5: HADESTOWN Becomes Longest-Running Show at the Walter Kerr, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Today's top stories include Hadestown becoming the longest-running show at the Walter Kerr Theatre, and The Lion King having the highest-grossing week in Broadway history! Plus, James Marsden reveals he has his sights on Broadway, and more!

VIDEO: CABARET Performs 'Willkommen/Don't Tell Mama' on THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW

by Stephi Wild

The cast of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Klub recently appeared on the Graham Norton Show, where they performed Willkommen and Don't Tell Mama. Check out the full performance in the video here!. (more...)

HADESTOWN Becomes Longest-Running Show at the Walter Kerr Theatre

by Stephi Wild

At today's matinee, Hadestown will play its 918th performance making the musical the longest-running show in the 100-year history of the Walter Kerr Theatre. Hadestown began preview performances at the Kerr on March 22, 2019 and opened April 17, 2019.. (more...)

James Marsden Wants to Do a Broadway Show

by Michael Major

James Marsden has his sights set on Broadway! In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Marsden revealed that after his series Westworld was cancelled by HBO, he is looking to do a Broadway show. Marsden appeared as Corny Collins in the 2007 movie musical adaptation of Hairspray. He also sang in the hit Disney movie musical, Enchanted.. (more...)

THE LION KING Sets New Record For Highest-Grossing Week in Broadway History

by Stephi Wild

The Lion King has set a new record for the highest-grossing week in Broadway history with his holiday week gross of $4,315,264. The production played to 99% capacity in the week ending on January 1, 2023.. (more...)

Full Casting Announced For 2023 UK and International Tour of MAMMA MIA!

by Stephi Wild

Full casting has been announced for the 2023 dates of the UK & International Tour of the sensational feel-good musical MAMMA MIA!.. (more...)

VIDEO: Alan Cumming Hosts THE TRAITORS Reality Competition Series

by Michael Major

Alan Cumming is hosting Peacock's new reality competition series, The Traitors. The cast includes Brandi Glanville, Kyle Cooke, Reza Farahan, Ryan Lochte, irie Fields, Cody Calafiore, Kate Chastain, and more. Twenty contestants come together to complete a series of challenges with the objective of earning a cash prize. Watch the video trailer now!. (more...)

VIDEO: Dame Judi Dench Sings 'Waterloo' By ABBA With Sharleen Spiteri

by Michael Major

During a recent event at The Fife Arms in Braemar, Scotland, Dame Judi Dench took to the piano for a rendition of 'Waterloo' by ABBA, playing and singing alongside Scottish singer Sharleen Spiteri. Watch the video of their impromptu performance now!. (more...)

Disney's FROZEN Cancels Tonight's Performance In Sacramento Due To State Of Emergency

by A.A. Cristi

Broadway Sacramento and Disney Theatrical Productions announced that the Wednesday, January 4th 7:30 p.m. performance of Disney's FROZEN at the SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center is cancelled due to extreme weather conditions and the declared State of Emergency. . (more...)

