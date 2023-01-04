Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Disney's FROZEN Cancels Tonight's Performance In Sacramento Due To State Of Emergency

Disney Theatrical Productions has added a performance of FROZEN on Wednesday, January 11th at 1:30 PM.  

Jan. 04, 2023  
Broadway Sacramento and Disney Theatrical Productions announced that the Wednesday, January 4th 7:30 p.m. performance of Disney's FROZEN at the SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center is canceled due to extreme weather conditions and the declared State of Emergency.

Currently, all other performances will run as scheduled. In an effort to accommodate patrons who purchased into tonight's sold-out show, Disney Theatrical Productions has added a performance of FROZEN on Wednesday, January 11th at 1:30 PM.

Patrons who purchased a ticket to the canceled Wednesday, January 4th performance through Broadway Sacramento or the Box Office will receive information about choosing a refund or exchanging into the newly-added Wednesday, January 11th 1:30 p.m. performance. This offer will be available until Monday, January 9th at 10 a.m., while tickets last. After that deadline, all January 4th performance tickets purchased through Broadway Sacramento will be automatically refunded for the entire purchase amount within 7-10 business days. Patrons who purchased through Goldstar or Ticketmaster will receive an automatic refund for the January 4th canceled performance. Patrons who purchased through unofficial third party sellers should contact them directly for refund information.

For any additional questions about FROZEN refunds or exchanges, customers should call Broadway Sacramento Box Office at (916) 557-1999. The Broadway Sacramento Box Office, located at 1419 H Street in Sacramento, is open Monday - Friday from noon - 5:00 PM, with special hours this weekend only, Saturday and Sunday, from noon to 5:00 PM.

Broadway Sacramento continues to closely monitor weather conditions. For the most up-to-date information, please visit the official Broadway Sacramento website at BroadwaySacramento.com.




