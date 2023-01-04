Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Dame Judi Dench Sings 'Waterloo' By ABBA With Sharleen Spiteri

Business leader Ewan Venters shared the video in a new Tweet.

Jan. 04, 2023  

During a recent event at The Fife Arms in Braemar, Scotland, Dame Judi Dench took to the piano for a rendition of "Waterloo" by ABBA, playing and singing alongside Scottish singer Sharleen Spiteri.

"GLOBAL EXCLUSIVE - Dame Judi Dench gigs with Sharleen Spiteri at The Fife Arms, Braemar - future dates are in the planning. Watch this space, meantime, HAPPY NEW YEAR," business leader Ewan Venters joked in a Tweet when he shared the video.

Watch Dench and Spiteri's impromtu performance below!

Dench made her professional debut in 1957 with the Old Vic Company. Over the following few years, she performed in several of Shakespeare's plays, in such roles as Ophelia in Hamlet, Juliet in Romeo and Juliet and Lady Macbeth in Macbeth.

Although most of Dench's work during this period was in theatre, she also branched into film work and won a BAFTA Award as Most Promising Newcomer. In 1968, she drew excellent reviews for her leading role of Sally Bowles in the musical Cabaret.

Over the next two decades, Dench established herself as one of the most significant British theatre performers, working for the National Theatre Company and the Royal Shakespeare Company. She received critical acclaim for her work on television during this period, in the series A Fine Romance (1981-1984) and As Time Goes By (1992-2005), in both of which she held starring roles.

Her film appearances were infrequent, and included supporting roles in major films, such as James Ivory's A Room with a View (1985), before she rose to international fame as M in GoldenEye (1995), a role she continued to play in eight James Bond films, until her final cameo appearance in Spectre (2015).

Watch the video here:





