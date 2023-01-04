James Marsden Wants to Do a Broadway Show

James Marsden has his sights set on Broadway!

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Marsden revealed that after his series Westworld was cancelled by HBO, he is looking to finally make his Broadway debut.

"For years I've flirted with the idea of doing an actual Broadway show," he said in the feature. "Attaching yourself to eight shows a week is a full-on commitment, and you've got to move to New York, obviously, and we weren't prepared to do that. Now that my kids are getting older that's something I want to explore."

Marsden is no stranger to musicals, appearing as Corny Collins in the 2007 movie musical adaptation of Hairspray. He sang two songs for the film's soundtrack which has been certified Platinum by the RIAA. Marsden also sang in the hit Disney movie musical Enchanted and its subsequent sequel, Disenchanted.

He began his acting career guest-starring in television shows Saved by the Bell: The New Class, Touched by an Angel, and Party of Five. He gained prominence with his portrayal of Scott Summers/Cyclops in the X-Men film series and starred in 2006's Superman Returns.

Following his breakthrough in comic book films, he has had starring roles in family-friendly films such as Enchanted and Hop and leading man roles in 27 Dresses and The Best of Me. Marsden later starred in a range of independent films such as Small Apartments, Bachelorette, and Robot & Frank.

He also returned to television guest-starring in MODERN FAMILY and playing Liz Lemon's love interest, Criss Chros in 30 ROCK in a supporting role. Marsden then portrayed President John F. KENNEDY in Lee Daniels' The Butler and had a supporting role as an antagonist in Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues.

Watch Marsden sing the title song in Hairspray here:

Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney