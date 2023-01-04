VIDEO: Alan Cumming Hosts THE TRAITORS Reality Competition Series

Alan Cumming is hosting Peacock's new reality competition series, The Traitors. All 10 hour-long episodes will drop on January 12, 2023.

The series is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. Watch the new trailer below!

Twenty contestants (including reality A-listers) come together to complete a series of challenges with the objective of earning a cash prize. The catch? Three of the contestants coined "the traitors" will devise a plan to steal the prize from the other contestants coined "the faithful."

Contestants include Arie Luyendyk Jr., Brandi Glanville, Cirie Fields, Cody Calafiore, Kate Chastain, Kyle Cooke, Reza Farahan, Ryan Lochte, Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick, Rachel Reilly, Christian De La Torre, Michael Davidson, Andie Thurmond, Quentin Jiles, Shelbe Rodriguez, Geraldine Moreno, Robert "Bam" Nieves, Anjelica Conti, Azra Valani, and Amanda Clark.

Watch the new trailer here:



