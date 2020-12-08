Wake Up With BWW 12/8: FROZEN West End Trailer, Darius de Haas Concert Sneak Peek, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

An all new trailer has just been released for the West End production of Frozen, starring Samantha Barks (Elsa) and Stephanie McKeon (Anna).

Hear Matthew Morrison talk about the upcoming Grinch Musical on The Today Show.

Darius de Haas is stopping by Birdland on December 10 at 7pm ET! Check out a sneak peek of his show!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

1) VIDEO: Watch the All New Trailer For the West End Production of FROZEN

by Stage Tube

2) Cyndi Lauper Announces HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Benefit Concert With Bette Midler, Billy Porter, Cher, Dolly Parton & More

Cyndi Lauper has announced that her 10th annual Home for the Holidays benefit concert will premiere on Friday, December 11 exclusively on her TikTok at 8PM EST, with an additional stream Sunday, December 13 on Lauper's YouTube and Facebook handles at 8PM EST.. (more...)

3) Exclusive: Ana Gasteyer Sings 'The Wizard and I' from WICKED as Part of The Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm!

Ana Gasteyer's performance as part of The Seth Concert Series, re-airs today at 3 PM ET.. (more...)

4) Social Roundup: Broadway Stars Share Their High School Production Photos for Laura Benanti's #HSM2020Challenge!

Broadway star Laura Benanti's upcoming documentary special, 'Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020,' is set to stream on HBO Max starting December 17!. (more...)

5) 14 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!

BroadwayWorld Events is bringing you incredible talent right into your home!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with John Adams' Doctor Atomic, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Get a Sneak Peek of Darius de Haas' Upcoming Concert at Birdland!

Darius de Haas is stopping by Birdland on December 10 at 7pm ET!

Holiday memories, joy, cheer and most of all, great music! In this outing, he brings the love of his favorite holiday to the Radio Free Birdland stage.

Check out a sneak peek of his show below!

What we're watching: Matthew Morrison Talks THE GRINCH MUSICAL on THE TODAY SHOW

Dr. Seuss' beloved classic children's book "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" has become a Christmas staple for generations and NBC is bringing the story to life this holiday season with a fun-filled two-hour production of "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical!" The production, starring Matthew Morrison, is set to air Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT from the Troubadour Theatre in London.

Actor @Matt_Morrison joins us to talk about starring in "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical!" Watch it on Dec. 9 at 8/7c on @nbc. pic.twitter.com/SR7wcaFfsg - TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 7, 2020

Social Butterfly: Watch Betsy Wolfe Takeover Our Instagram!

Betsy Wolfe took over our Instagram story yesterday leading up to her concert premiere last night! Missed all the fun? No worries-- check out highlights from her takeover and purchase the concert On Demand below!

Broadway's Betsy Wolfe (Waitress, Falsettos) will be in the spotlight for a very special intimate concert "A Pants Optional Holiday and Other Things I Know in 2020". Jessica Vosk (Wicked) will make a special guest appearance to help Betsy spread the holiday cheer - a long awaited in person and socially-distanced collaboration not to be missed!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

