Social Roundup: Broadway Stars Share Their High School Production Photos for Laura Benanti's #HSM2020Challenge!

Broadway star Laura Benanti's upcoming documentary special, "Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020," is set to stream on HBO Max starting December 17!

In honor of the special's premiere, she took to Twitter and Instagram to initiate the #HSM2020Challenge, encouraging her followers and fellow Broadway stars to share photos from their time on the high school stage!

Check out some replies from your favorite theatre stars!

Laura Benanti

To honor the 12/17th release of #HomeschoolmusicalonHboMax here's 16 year old me in Hello, Dolly! Post your own HS musical photo and (using the above hashtag and #HSM2020challenge) Show us those High School musical theater stars!! pic.twitter.com/5egiJdHY2S - Laura Benanti (@LauraBenanti) December 3, 2020

Mandy Gonzalez

Andrew Lippa

"Down in the Valley" with a score by Kurt Weill. Oak Park High School, Oak Park, MI. 1982. pic.twitter.com/MJ0YTywu8O - Andrew Lippa (@lippaofficial) December 4, 2020

Marti Cummings

On 12/17 @LauraBenanti is releasing #homeschoolmusicalHBOmax



So many students weren't able to perform their hs musicals this year...so excited to watch this show that Laura has put together!



Show us your hs musical pics...here is me in the Wizard of Oz in 2005 https://t.co/xWxxWp39FX pic.twitter.com/QZ7DsXVx1l - Marti 2021 (@MartiGCummings) December 3, 2020

Bebe Neuwirth

Here you go @LauraBenanti -

Here's 17 yr. old me and Adam Roth as Mayor Shinn and his wife, Eulalie Machecknie Shinn in Music Man, Princeton High School, 1976. #HomeSchoolMusicalonHBOMax #HSM2020challenge @RebeccaCaine, (our Marian) care to join us? https://t.co/ETVSb15kYg pic.twitter.com/RXNbKMJAKn - Bebe Neuwirth (@BebeNeuwirth) December 3, 2020

Idina Menzel

Judy Kuhn

Ok @LauraBenanti here I am as Sarah in my HS production of Guys and Dolls. #HSM2020challenge #homeschoolmusicalonHBOMax pic.twitter.com/MZYA6vXX08 - Judy Kuhn (@JudyKuhn1) December 5, 2020

