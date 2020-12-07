Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Social Roundup: Broadway Stars Share Their High School Production Photos for Laura Benanti's #HSM2020Challenge!

Dec. 7, 2020  

Broadway star Laura Benanti's upcoming documentary special, "Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020," is set to stream on HBO Max starting December 17!

In honor of the special's premiere, she took to Twitter and Instagram to initiate the #HSM2020Challenge, encouraging her followers and fellow Broadway stars to share photos from their time on the high school stage!

Check out some replies from your favorite theatre stars!

Laura Benanti

Mandy Gonzalez

Andrew Lippa

Marti Cummings

Bebe Neuwirth

Idina Menzel

Judy Kuhn

