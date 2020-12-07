Social Roundup: Broadway Stars Share Their High School Production Photos for Laura Benanti's #HSM2020Challenge!
Check out some replies from your favorite theatre stars!
Broadway star Laura Benanti's upcoming documentary special, "Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020," is set to stream on HBO Max starting December 17!
In honor of the special's premiere, she took to Twitter and Instagram to initiate the #HSM2020Challenge, encouraging her followers and fellow Broadway stars to share photos from their time on the high school stage!
Check out some replies from your favorite theatre stars!
Laura Benanti
To honor the 12/17th release of #HomeschoolmusicalonHboMax here's 16 year old me in Hello, Dolly! Post your own HS musical photo and (using the above hashtag and #HSM2020challenge) Show us those High School musical theater stars!! pic.twitter.com/5egiJdHY2S- Laura Benanti (@LauraBenanti) December 3, 2020
Mandy Gonzalez
Andrew Lippa
"Down in the Valley" with a score by Kurt Weill. Oak Park High School, Oak Park, MI. 1982. pic.twitter.com/MJ0YTywu8O- Andrew Lippa (@lippaofficial) December 4, 2020
Marti Cummings
On 12/17 @LauraBenanti is releasing #homeschoolmusicalHBOmax- Marti 2021 (@MartiGCummings) December 3, 2020
So many students weren't able to perform their hs musicals this year...so excited to watch this show that Laura has put together!
Show us your hs musical pics...here is me in the Wizard of Oz in 2005 https://t.co/xWxxWp39FX pic.twitter.com/QZ7DsXVx1l
Bebe Neuwirth
Here you go @LauraBenanti -- Bebe Neuwirth (@BebeNeuwirth) December 3, 2020
Here's 17 yr. old me and Adam Roth as Mayor Shinn and his wife, Eulalie Machecknie Shinn in Music Man, Princeton High School, 1976. #HomeSchoolMusicalonHBOMax #HSM2020challenge @RebeccaCaine, (our Marian) care to join us? https://t.co/ETVSb15kYg pic.twitter.com/RXNbKMJAKn
Idina Menzel
Okay @LauraBenanti. Nettie in Carousel. Syosset High School. #HSM2020challenge https://t.co/0uqiQAPGXh pic.twitter.com/Fd2yiwf3NM- Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) December 4, 2020
Judy Kuhn
Ok @LauraBenanti here I am as Sarah in my HS production of Guys and Dolls. #HSM2020challenge #homeschoolmusicalonHBOMax pic.twitter.com/MZYA6vXX08- Judy Kuhn (@JudyKuhn1) December 5, 2020
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: Watch Nicole Kidman Give It Some 'Zazz' in Netflix Adaptation of THE PROM
Nicole Kidman and Jo Ellen Pellman are giving us some Zazz in this first look at the number from Netflix's upcoming adaptation of the Broadway hit The...
Photo Flash: LES MISERABLES - THE STAGED CONCERT Returns December 5
Performances began on 5 December 2020 for Les Misérables -The Staged Concert at the Sondheim Theatre with the run - which has been extended twice - no...
The 10 Best New Broadway Holiday Albums of 2020!
Tis the season for holiday tunes! From festive favorites to brand-new bops, Broadway isn't disappointing this year, with a huge variety of new holiday...
BWW Exclusive: Celebrate National Cookie Day with This Top Secret Recipe from Schmackary's!
December 4 marks National Cookie Day-- what better way than to celebrate with a recipe from Broadway's favorite cookie shop? Check out this top secret...
VIDEO: Check Out the Trailer for BLITHE SPIRIT Starring Dan Stevens, Isla Fisher, Judi Dench and Leslie Mann
The trailer for Blithe Spirit has been released! The film, directed by Edward Hall, and starring Dan Stevens, Isla Fisher, Judi Dench and Leslie Mann ...
Tony Winner Peg Murray Passes Away at 96 Years Old
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen star Peg Murray, who won a Tony Award for her performance in the original cast of Cabaret, p...