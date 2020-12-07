VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of Darius de Haas' Upcoming Concert at Birdland!

Darius de Haas is stopping by Birdland on December 10 at 7pm ET!

Holiday memories, joy, cheer and most of all, great music! In this outing, he brings the love of his favorite holiday to the Radio Free Birdland stage.

Check out a sneak peek of his show below!

Interweaving musical tributes to Nat King Cole, Whitney Houston, and Sarah Vaughan as well as his own musical family, Darius will sing songs celebrating cherished loved ones and heroes including "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," "Who Would Imagine A King," and "This Christmas." He will also premiere his upcoming holiday single "Let Me Carry You This Christmas." Darius de Haas enjoys a multifaceted career as a singer, recording artist and actor. On Broadway, he has been seen in Kiss of the Spider Woman, Rent, Carousel, Marie Christine, The Gershwins' Fascinating Rhythm, and Shuffle Along.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You