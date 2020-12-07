VIDEO: Matthew Morrison Talks THE GRINCH MUSICAL on THE TODAY SHOW
NBC will air the production on December 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
Dr. Seuss' beloved classic children's book "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" has become a Christmas staple for generations and NBC is bringing the story to life this holiday season with a fun-filled two-hour production of "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical!" The production, starring Matthew Morrison, is set to air Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT from the Troubadour Theatre in London.
The Today Show sat down with Morrison to talk about the upcoming production.
Watch the interview below!
Actor @Matt_Morrison joins us to talk about starring in "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical!" Watch it on Dec. 9 at 8/7c on @nbc. pic.twitter.com/SR7wcaFfsg- TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 7, 2020
Matthew Morrison ("Glee") stars as the curmudgeonly Grinch. He is joined by Denis O'Hare ("Big Little Lies") as old Max, Booboo Stewart ("Descendants 3") as young Max and talented young newcomer Amelia Minto ("The Lost Girls") as Cindy-Lou Who. Producers have also assembled an ensemble of top musical theater actors from London's West End to complete the cast.
Dr. Seuss' beloved book tells the story of a reclusive Grinch who plotted from his cave atop snowy Mt. Crumpit to steal Christmas from the Whos in Who-ville. Then on Christmas Eve, disguised as Santa Claus and enlisting his loyal dog Max as a reindeer, the Grinch traveled to Who-ville to scoop up the Whos' gifts and decorations. Much to his surprise on Christmas morning, the Whos were unfazed and celebrated the holiday with a heartwarming display of joy and love.
This musical version, with book and lyrics by Tim Mason and music by Mel Marvin and featuring the hit songs "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch" and "Welcome Christmas" (by Albert Hague & Dr. Seuss), breathes new life into this timeless story.
The lush and whimsical staging by award-winning director Max Webster, directed for television by BAFTA winner Julia Knowles, with additional script material by BAFTA-winning writer Simon Nye and featuring sets by acclaimed designer Peter Bingemann, will set the mood for a beautiful holiday celebration.
"Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical" is presented in association with Dr. Seuss Enterprises and Running Subway, produced by Penny Lane Entertainment Television and Simon Friend Entertainment. Lee Connolly, Simon Friend, Joshua Rosenblum and James Sanna serve as executive producers. Morrison also serves as a producer on the telecast.
