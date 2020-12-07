VIDEO: Watch Betsy Wolfe Takeover Our Instagram!

Betsy Wolfe took over our Instagram story yesterday leading up to her concert premiere last night! Missed all the fun? No worries-- check out highlights from her takeover and purchase the concert On Demand below!

Broadway's Betsy Wolfe (Waitress, Falsettos) will be in the spotlight for a very special intimate concert "A Pants Optional Holiday and Other Things I Know in 2020". Jessica Vosk (Wicked) will make a special guest appearance to help Betsy spread the holiday cheer - a long awaited in person and socially-distanced collaboration not to be missed!

Betsy Wolfe was most recently seen in the indie feature FIRST ONE IN with Georgia King and Kat Foster. Wolfe had a guest starring role on the CBS series INSTINCT and is starring in the new holiday film ESTELLA SCROOGE: A CHRISTMAS CAROL WITH A TWIST which will be released November 27, 2020. Wolfe also performed her one woman cabaret show ALL BETS ARE OFF to sold out crowds at Feinstein's/54 Below in NYC, Las Vegas, San Francisco, New Orleans, and more. She has established herself as one of the most versatile and keenly intelligent Broadway performers of her generation. She starred as Jenna Hunterson, the title role in the Tony nominated musical Waitress. Prior to that, Wolfe played Cordelia, one of the lovable "lesbians from next door," in the Broadway revival of Falsettos. She is perhaps best known for her critically acclaimed performance as Cathy in the off-Broadway revival of The Last Five Years. Wolfe's other Broadway credits include Ellen in Bullets Over Broadway directed by Susan Stroman and Rosa Bud in The Mystery of Edwin Drood, and 110 in the Shade followed by Everyday Rapture. She also appeared as Beth in the Encores! production of Merrily We Roll Along. She starred in the La Jolla Playhouse world premiere production of Up Here, and created the role of Mary Ann Singleton in ACT's world premiere of Tales of the City. Wolfe received her BFA in musical theatre from the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music. She made her Metropolitan Opera debut in Douglas Carter Beane's adaptation of Die Fledermaus. She has been a guest artist for over 50 symphony, pops, and philharmonic orchestras across the U.S. and internationally including the New York Philharmonic, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, The New York Pops and the BBC Orchestra. Cast recordings include Falsettos, Bullets over Broadway, The Last Five Years, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Everyday Rapture, Stage Door Canteen, 35MM, and Merrily We Roll Along. Wolfe can be seen in the film adaptation of The Last Five Years. www.betsywolfe.com

